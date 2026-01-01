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Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Front Left Side
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Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Grille
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Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Left Side View
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Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Rear Left View
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Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.14 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Key Specs
Engine3982 cc
Mileage8.5 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Maybach GLS specs and features

Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC

Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Prices

The Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, equipped with a 4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild Hybrid and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹3.14 Crore (ex-showroom).

Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Mileage

All variants of the Maybach GLS deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 8.5 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Colours

The Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC is available in 7 colour options: Selenite Grey, Alpine Grey Solid, Polar White, Hyacinth Red Metallic, Sodalite Blue Metallic, Obsidian Black, Emerald Green.

Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Engine and Transmission

The Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC is powered by a 3982 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 550 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 770 Nm @ 2500 rpm of torque.

Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Maybach GLS's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ferrari Portofino priced ₹3.5 Cr or the Porsche 911 priced between ₹2.11 Cr - 3.82 Cr.

Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Specs & Features

The Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, Puddle Lamps, GPS Navigation System, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets and Low Fuel Level Warning.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Price

Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC

₹3.14 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,75,00,000
RTO
28,04,000
Insurance
10,91,919
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,13,96,419
EMI@6,74,832/mo
Add to Compare
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Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
770 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.5 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
550 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild Hybrid
Driving Range
765 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Engine
3982 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 Kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.26 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R22
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link, Air Springs, Twin-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorbers, Stabiliser Bar
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone, Air Springs, Single-tube Gas-filled Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
325 / 40 R22

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5208 mm
Wheelbase
3135 mm
Height
1838 mm
Kerb Weight
2825 kg
Width
2157 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
520 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
90 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Warranty (Years)
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
27
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Interior Colours
Black with Oakwood Trim , Mahogany Brown / Macchiato Beige with Oakwood Trim , Black with Walnut Wood Trim , Mahogany Brown / Macchiato Beige with Walnut Wood Trim
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC EMI
EMI6,07,348 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,82,56,777
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,82,56,777
Interest Amount
81,84,124
Payable Amount
3,64,40,901

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS other Variants

Maybach GLS Night Series

₹4.23 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,71,10,000
RTO
37,65,000
Insurance
14,62,504
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,23,38,004
EMI@9,10,009/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Celebration Edition

₹4.68 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,10,00,000
RTO
41,54,000
Insurance
16,12,511
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,67,67,011
EMI@10,05,205/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Alternatives

Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari Portofino

3.5 Cr
Maybach GLSvsPortofino
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

2.11 - 3.82 Cr
+10
Maybach GLSvs911
Ferrari Roma

Ferrari Roma

3.76 Cr
Maybach GLSvsRoma
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

2.72 - 2.9 Cr
+1
Maybach GLSvsGranTurismo
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric

3.1 Cr
Maybach GLSvsG-Class Electric
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

2.4 - 4.66 Cr
+4
Maybach GLSvsRange Rover

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