Maybach GLS is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.78 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 600 4MATIC is 90 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets and specs like: Engine Type: 4.0L M177 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild Hybrid Max Torque: 730 Nm @ 2500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 90 BootSpace: 520 Mileage of 600 4MATIC is 8.5 kmpl.