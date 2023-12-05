Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|3982 cc
|Mileage
|8.5 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
Maybach GLS is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.78 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 600 4MATIC is 90 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets and specs like:
