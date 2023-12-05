Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|2925 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
G-Class is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of G-Class G 400 d AMG Line (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.98 Crore. The fuel capacity
G-Class is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of G-Class G 400 d AMG Line (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.98 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of G 400 d AMG Line is 100 litres & Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price