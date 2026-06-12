In 2026 when choosing between the Lexus LX and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LX Price starts at Rs. 2.82 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500d with Walnut Open Pore Trim, Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Cr (ex-showroom price) for G 450d. LX: 3346 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. G-Class: 2989 cc engine, 8.47 to 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LX vs G-Class Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Lx
|G-class
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 2.82 Cr
|₹ 2.9 Cr
|Mileage
|6.9 kmpl
|8.47 to 10 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3346 cc
|2989 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6