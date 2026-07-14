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LEXUS LX

₹2.82 - 3.12 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
5.0
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Introduction

The updated Lexus LX 500d was launched in India on March 6, 2025, with prices starting at 3 crore (ex-showroom). The latest version was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January 2025 and features multiple updates, including design revisions and an expanded list of features. Bookings for the luxury SUV are now open.

Lexus LX 500d Price:

The 2025 Lexus LX 500d is available in two variants. The LX 500d Urban variant is priced at 3 crore, while the more rugged LX 500d Overtrail variant is priced at 3.12 crore. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

When was the Lexus LX 500d launched?

Lexus introduced the updated LX 500d in India on March 6, 2025. The model was previously showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January and arrives with upgrades in styling, features, and technology.

How many variants and colour options of the Lexus LX 500d are available?

The updated Lexus LX 500d arrives in two variants. The LX 500d Urban variant is priced at 3 crore, while the all-new LX 500d Overtrail is the more roughed-out version and is priced at 3.12 crore.

What features are available in the Lexus LX 500d?

The 2025 Lexus LX 500d maintains its bold stance and sophisticated design while incorporating several feature enhancements. The SUV now comes equipped with the Lexus Safety System +3.0, which includes an advanced suite of driver assistance technologies. The updated model also features Lexus Connected Technology, which has been specifically adapted for Indian conditions, providing enhanced connectivity, SOS call alerts, roadside assistance, and additional telematics functions.

Inside, the layout remains consistent with the previous model, but Lexus has introduced a front-row seat massager for increased comfort. Additional features include remote functionality for locking/unlocking, engine start/stop, power window control, immobilization, vehicle tracking, and theft alarm systems.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Lexus LX 500d?

The 2025 Lexus LX 500d is powered by a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel engine that produces 304 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 700 Nm of peak torque between 1,600-2,600 rpm. The powertrain is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The SUV features a four-wheel-drive system and is equipped with Active Height Control and an Adaptive Variable Suspension for optimized off-road and on-road performance.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of the Lexus LX 500d?

The Lexus LX 500d comes with a 210 mm ground clearance and a maximum boot space of 1,960 litres.

What is the seating capacity of the Lexus LX 500d?

Lexus LX offers a 5-seater configuration.

What are the safety features of the Lexus LX 500d?

The Lexus LX 500d comes equipped with the Lexus Safety System +3.0, which includes a pre-collision system, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Safe Exit Assist, Lane Departure Assist, and an automatic high-beam system. Additional safety features include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, stability control, hill assist, and a surround-view camera.

What cars does the Lexus LX 500d rival in its segment?

The Lexus LX 500d competes with models such as the Toyota Land Cruiser, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Lotus Eletre, BMW XM, and the upcoming Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power and Lotus Emeya.

Lexus LX Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    3346 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    6.9 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    304 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    174 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    700 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    4
View All LX SpecsView specs icon

Lexus LX Variants

Lexus LX price starts at ₹ 2.82 Cr and goes up to ₹ 3.12 Cr (Ex-showroom). Lexus LX comes in 5 variants. Lexus LX's top variant is 500d Overtrail.
5 Variants Available
LX 500d with Walnut Open Pore Trim
₹2.82 Cr*
3346 cc
Diesel
Automatic
LX 500d with Ash Open Pore Sumi Black Trim
₹2.82 Cr*
3346 cc
Diesel
Automatic
LX 500d with Artwood Takanoha
₹2.84 Cr*
3346 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Lexus LX Latest Updates

Calendar icon14 Jul 2026
The Mini Cooper S is India's cheapest convertible. Notably, MG Cyberster is the only all-electric roadster. BMW and Mercedes-Benz offer luxury options.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jun 2026
The Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun are powerful, well-handling compact SUVs with competitive pricing.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 May 2026
Prime Minister Modi urges reduced vehicle use to mitigate potential fuel price hikes amid fossil fuel concerns affecting India.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Apr 2026
The article compares five premium SUVs in India, focusing on their features, price, and suitability for camping.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Apr 2026
Five automatic SUVs, including Skoda Kushaq and Tata Safari, excel in urban traffic for comfort and ease of use.Read Full Story

Lexus LX Visual Comparison

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Lexus LX comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Lexus LX
Lexus LX image
Rs. 2.82 CrOnwards
51
304 bhp700 NmAutomaticSUV10205 mm174 litres5100 mm1990 mm1895 mm5.9 metres
Mercedes-Benz G-ClassMercedes-Benz G-Class imageRs. 2.9 CrOnwards-362 bhp750 NmAutomaticSUV9-640 L4825 mm2187 mm1973 mm6.6 metresLXVSG-Class
Lotus EletreLotus Eletre imageRs. 2.55 CrOnwards----SUV8187 mm-5103 mm2135 mm1630 mm-LXVSEletre
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ PowerMercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power imageRs. 3 CrOnwards
51
587 bhp1164 Nm-SUV9250 mm620 litres4863 mm2187 mm1983 mm-LXVSG-Class with EQ Power
Mercedes-Benz G-Class ElectricMercedes-Benz G-Class Electric imageRs. 3.1 CrOnwards
4.51
-1164 Nm-SUV8250 mm620 L4863 mm2187 mm1983 mm6.8 metresLXVSG-Class Electric
BMW XMBMW XM imageRs. 2.55 CrOnwards
4.33
483 bhp650 NmAutomaticSUV6220 mm527 litres5110 mm2210 mm1755 mm6.25 metresLXVSXM

Lexus LX Images

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Lexus LX Image 2
Lexus LX Image 3
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Lexus LX Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2.9 Cr
LXvsG-Class
Lotus Eletre

Lotus Eletre

2.55 - 2.99 Cr
LXvsEletre
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

3 Cr
LXvsG-Class with EQ Power
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric

3.1 Cr
LXvsG-Class Electric
BMW XM

BMW XM

2.55 Cr
LXvsXM
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

2.28 - 2.63 Cr
LXvsMaybach EQS

Lexus LX User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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Perfect Highway Presence
Very nice, very safe, and beautiful car in the world. The road presentation of this SUV is excellent.
By: Gulab Soni (Nov 24, 2024)
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Lexus LX Related News

The Lexus LX 500d will get a price cut of almost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21 lakh.
Lexus India announces price cut across lineup, LX 500d down by 20.8 lakh
8 Sept 2025
The updated Lexus LX 500d arrives with more features and a new Overtrail variant with a more rugged look
Lexus LX 500d deliveries commence in India
11 Jun 2025
The new Overtrail variant of the Lexus 500d arrives in a more rugged look.
Can't stop thinking about the new Lexus LX 500d? Here are key highlights that make it special
7 Mar 2025
Honda H'ness CB350 gets three new colour schemes with its top-end variant.
Auto recap, March 6: Honda H'ness CB350 gets new colour schemes, Lexus LX 500d launched
7 Mar 2025
The updated Lexus LX 500d arrives with more features and a new Overtrail variant with a more rugged look
2025 Lexus LX 500d launched with upgrades & new Overtrail variant; priced start at 3 crore
6 Mar 2025
View all
 Lexus LX Related News

Lexus LX Specifications and Features

Max Power304 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque700 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage6.9 kmpl
Engine3346 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypeDiesel
Max Speed210 Kmph
View all LX specs and features

Lexus LX Mileage

Lexus LX in India is available in Diesel variants. Average mileage of Lexus LX's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Lexus LX 500d with Walnut Open Pore Trim comes with a 80 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
500d with Walnut Open Pore Trim
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Diesel
Automatic
6.9 kmpl

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