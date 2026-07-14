Lexus LX Key Specs
- Engine3346 cc
- Mileage6.9 kmpl
- Power304 bhp
- FuelDiesel
- Boot Space174 litres
- Max Torque700 Nm
- Drive Train4
The updated Lexus LX 500d was launched in India on March 6, 2025, with prices starting at ₹3 crore (ex-showroom). The latest version was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January 2025 and features multiple updates, including design revisions and an expanded list of features. Bookings for the luxury SUV are now open.
The 2025 Lexus LX 500d is available in two variants. The LX 500d Urban variant is priced at ₹3 crore, while the more rugged LX 500d Overtrail variant is priced at ₹3.12 crore. All prices are ex-showroom, India.
Lexus introduced the updated LX 500d in India on March 6, 2025. The model was previously showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January and arrives with upgrades in styling, features, and technology.
The updated Lexus LX 500d arrives in two variants. The LX 500d Urban variant is priced at ₹3 crore, while the all-new LX 500d Overtrail is the more roughed-out version and is priced at ₹3.12 crore.
The 2025 Lexus LX 500d maintains its bold stance and sophisticated design while incorporating several feature enhancements. The SUV now comes equipped with the Lexus Safety System +3.0, which includes an advanced suite of driver assistance technologies. The updated model also features Lexus Connected Technology, which has been specifically adapted for Indian conditions, providing enhanced connectivity, SOS call alerts, roadside assistance, and additional telematics functions.
Inside, the layout remains consistent with the previous model, but Lexus has introduced a front-row seat massager for increased comfort. Additional features include remote functionality for locking/unlocking, engine start/stop, power window control, immobilization, vehicle tracking, and theft alarm systems.
The 2025 Lexus LX 500d is powered by a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel engine that produces 304 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 700 Nm of peak torque between 1,600-2,600 rpm. The powertrain is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The SUV features a four-wheel-drive system and is equipped with Active Height Control and an Adaptive Variable Suspension for optimized off-road and on-road performance.
The Lexus LX 500d comes with a 210 mm ground clearance and a maximum boot space of 1,960 litres.
Lexus LX offers a 5-seater configuration.
The Lexus LX 500d comes equipped with the Lexus Safety System +3.0, which includes a pre-collision system, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Safe Exit Assist, Lane Departure Assist, and an automatic high-beam system. Additional safety features include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, stability control, hill assist, and a surround-view camera.
The Lexus LX 500d competes with models such as the Toyota Land Cruiser, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Lotus Eletre, BMW XM, and the upcoming Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power and Lotus Emeya.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Lexus LX
|Rs. 2.82 CrOnwards
|304 bhp
|700 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|10
|205 mm
|174 litres
|5100 mm
|1990 mm
|1895 mm
|5.9 metres
|Mercedes-Benz G-Class
|Rs. 2.9 CrOnwards
|-
|362 bhp
|750 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|9
|-
|640 L
|4825 mm
|2187 mm
|1973 mm
|6.6 metres
|LXVSG-Class
|Lotus Eletre
|Rs. 2.55 CrOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SUV
|8
|187 mm
|-
|5103 mm
|2135 mm
|1630 mm
|-
|LXVSEletre
|Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
|Rs. 3 CrOnwards
|587 bhp
|1164 Nm
|-
|SUV
|9
|250 mm
|620 litres
|4863 mm
|2187 mm
|1983 mm
|-
|LXVSG-Class with EQ Power
|Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric
|Rs. 3.1 CrOnwards
|-
|1164 Nm
|-
|SUV
|8
|250 mm
|620 L
|4863 mm
|2187 mm
|1983 mm
|6.8 metres
|LXVSG-Class Electric
|BMW XM
|Rs. 2.55 CrOnwards
|483 bhp
|650 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|220 mm
|527 litres
|5110 mm
|2210 mm
|1755 mm
|6.25 metres
|LXVSXM
|Max Power
|304 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|700 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|6.9 kmpl
|Engine
|3346 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Max Speed
|210 Kmph
Lexus LX in India is available in Diesel variants. Average mileage of Lexus LX's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Lexus LX 500d with Walnut Open Pore Trim comes with a 80 litres fuel tank.
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