Introduction

The updated Lexus LX 500d was launched in India on March 6, 2025, with prices starting at ₹3 crore (ex-showroom). The latest version was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January 2025 and features multiple updates, including design revisions and an expanded list of features. Bookings for the luxury SUV are now open.

Lexus LX 500d Price:

The 2025 Lexus LX 500d is available in two variants. The LX 500d Urban variant is priced at ₹3 crore, while the more rugged LX 500d Overtrail variant is priced at ₹3.12 crore. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

When was the Lexus LX 500d launched?

Lexus introduced the updated LX 500d in India on March 6, 2025. The model was previously showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January and arrives with upgrades in styling, features, and technology.

How many variants and colour options of the Lexus LX 500d are available?

The updated Lexus LX 500d arrives in two variants. The LX 500d Urban variant is priced at ₹3 crore, while the all-new LX 500d Overtrail is the more roughed-out version and is priced at ₹3.12 crore.

What features are available in the Lexus LX 500d?

The 2025 Lexus LX 500d maintains its bold stance and sophisticated design while incorporating several feature enhancements. The SUV now comes equipped with the Lexus Safety System +3.0, which includes an advanced suite of driver assistance technologies. The updated model also features Lexus Connected Technology, which has been specifically adapted for Indian conditions, providing enhanced connectivity, SOS call alerts, roadside assistance, and additional telematics functions.

Inside, the layout remains consistent with the previous model, but Lexus has introduced a front-row seat massager for increased comfort. Additional features include remote functionality for locking/unlocking, engine start/stop, power window control, immobilization, vehicle tracking, and theft alarm systems.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Lexus LX 500d?

The 2025 Lexus LX 500d is powered by a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel engine that produces 304 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 700 Nm of peak torque between 1,600-2,600 rpm. The powertrain is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The SUV features a four-wheel-drive system and is equipped with Active Height Control and an Adaptive Variable Suspension for optimized off-road and on-road performance.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of the Lexus LX 500d?

The Lexus LX 500d comes with a 210 mm ground clearance and a maximum boot space of 1,960 litres.

What is the seating capacity of the Lexus LX 500d?

Lexus LX offers a 5-seater configuration.

What are the safety features of the Lexus LX 500d?

The Lexus LX 500d comes equipped with the Lexus Safety System +3.0, which includes a pre-collision system, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Safe Exit Assist, Lane Departure Assist, and an automatic high-beam system. Additional safety features include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, stability control, hill assist, and a surround-view camera.

What cars does the Lexus LX 500d rival in its segment?

The Lexus LX 500d competes with models such as the Toyota Land Cruiser, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Lotus Eletre, BMW XM, and the upcoming Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power and Lotus Emeya.