Lexus LX Specifications

Lexus LX is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 2,82,40,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 3346.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
Lexus LX Specs

Lexus LX comes in one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The LX measures 5,100 mm in length, 1,990 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,850 mm. The ground clearance of LX ...Read More

Lexus LX Specifications and Features

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
6.9 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
304 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine Type
5.7L 3UR-FE V8
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8 seconds
Driving Range
952 Km
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
3346 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
265 / 50 R22
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link
Rear Tyres
265 / 50 R22
Length
5100 mm
Ground Clearance
210 mm
Wheelbase
2850 mm
Height
1895 mm
Width
1990 mm
Bootspace
1960 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Analogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Seat Adjustment
6 Way
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No
CD Player
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Centre
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full Time
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
With Audio controls & Cup holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Interior Colours
Ivory, Mellow White / Black, Black, Garnet / Black, Sunflare Brown / Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front, Second & Third
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

2.39 - 3.52 Cr
Check latest offers
LX vs Range Rover
Lamborghini Urus S

Lamborghini Urus S

4.18 Cr Onwards
Check latest offers
LX vs Urus S
Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2.55 Cr Onwards
Check latest offers
LX vs G-Class
Bentley Bentayga

Bentley Bentayga

4.1 Cr Onwards
Check latest offers
LX vs Bentayga
UPCOMING
Ferrari PurosangueSuv

Ferrari PurosangueSuv

3 - 3.35 Cr
Check PurosangueSuv details
Lexus LX News

2022 Lexus LX 600 breaks cover as an off-road-ready, luxury version of the Toyota Land Cruiser SUV.
Lexus LX 600 debuts as an off-road-ready, luxury version of Toyota Land Cruiser
14 Oct 2021
Vespa LX 125 comprehensive review
Vespa LX 125 comprehensive review
26 Nov 2012
Lexus aims to enter the luxury used car business domain where Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW are already present.
Lexus to launch its first EV in India by 2025, set to foray into used car business. Know more
23 Jul 2023
The Lexus ES 300h is set to get a 2 per cent price hike with effect from July 1, 2023
E-Class rival Lexus ES 300h hybrid luxury sedan set to get expensive from July 1
30 Jun 2023
The latest Lexus RX model comes in two variants and carries a price tag of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95.80 lakh before taxes.
Deliveries of Lexus RX 350H SUV start across India. Here are the main highlights
30 Jun 2023
View all
 

Lexus LX Variants & Price List

Lexus LX price starts at ₹ 2.82 Cr and goes upto ₹ 2.82 Cr (Ex-showroom). Lexus LX comes in 1 variants. Lexus LX top variant price is ₹ 2.82 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
500d
2.82 Cr*
3346 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

  • Lexus ES

    56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus LS

    1.91 - 2.22 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus RX

    95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus NX

    64.9 - 71.6 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus LC 500h

    2.1 - 2.16 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus ES

    56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus LS

    1.91 - 2.22 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus RX

    95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus NX

    64.9 - 71.6 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus LC 500h

    2.1 - 2.16 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

