Lexus LX Specifications

Lexus LX comes in one diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The LX measures 5,100 mm in length, 1,990 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,850 mm. The ground clearance of LX is 210 mm. A five-seat model, Lexus LX sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Lexus LX price starts at ₹ 2.82 Cr and goes upto ₹ 2.82 Cr (Ex-showroom). Lexus LX comes in 1 variants. Lexus LX top variant price is ₹ 2.82 Cr.
₹2.82 Cr*
3346 cc
Diesel
Automatic
