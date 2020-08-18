Electric Adjustable Seats
Front
Folding Table In The Rear
-
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
Alcantra upholstery,Front sport seats and CFRP scuff plates,- 8-way power front seats with one-touch walk-in function,2-way power lumbar support (Front seats), Driver's seat with 3 memory position switches,Aluminium brake pedal,Analog clock,
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
VDIM (Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management) LDH (Lexus Dynamic Handling system) ,Drive-start Control,PUH (Pop Up Hood), WIL concept front seats,LED cornering lamps,Power door lock with speed lock function, Power windows with jam protection and one touch up/down, Impact sensing fuel cut
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
-
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
Yes
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
-
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
-
Additional Features
3-eye Bi-Beam LED headlamps with headlamp cleaner,Auto headlamp leveling system,Acoustic windshield glass with UV-cut function,Flush surface type door handles
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Central Console Armrest
Yes
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
Yes
Memory Function Seats
Front
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
-
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
Yes