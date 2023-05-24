HT Auto
Lexus LC 500h Specifications

Lexus LC 500h is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 2,09,72,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 3456.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic.
Lexus LC 500h Specs

Lexus LC 500h comes in two Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The LC 500h measures 4,770 mm in length, 1,920 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,870 mm.

Lexus LC 500h Specifications and Features

Limited Edition
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 5100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.8
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
295 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
3.5L 8GR-FXS V6
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
Driving Range
1214
Battery
44 kWh, Lithium Ion, 650 Volt,Battery Placed In Boot
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Max Engine Performance
354 bhp @ 6600 rpm, 500 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Motor Performance
177 bhp 300 Nm
Engine
3456 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
245 / 40 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link type, coil springs, gas-filled shock absorbers, stabilizer bar
Front Suspension
Multi-link type, coil springs, gas-filled shock absorbers, stabilizer bar
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R21
Ground Clearance
140
Length
4770
Wheelbase
2870
Kerb Weight
1985
Height
1345
Width
1920
Bootspace
132
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
4
Doors
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
82
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Front
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
Front
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Warranty (Years)
3
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
TFT Display
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Analogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
No
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Ocher, Black, Dark Rose / Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Lexus LC 500h News

New Lexus LC 500h and the new Lexus life wearable collection.
New Lexus LC 500h launched at 2.39 crore; gets updated instrument panel
24 May 2023
The 2023 Lexus LC 500h gets a major tech upgrade, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system replacing the previous 10.3-inch infotainment display.
New Lexus LC 500h gets a bigger infotainment display. Will it come to India?
18 May 2023
Lexus aims to enter the luxury used car business domain where Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW are already present.
Lexus to launch its first EV in India by 2025, set to foray into used car business. Know more
23 Jul 2023
The Lexus ES 300h is set to get a 2 per cent price hike with effect from July 1, 2023
E-Class rival Lexus ES 300h hybrid luxury sedan set to get expensive from July 1
30 Jun 2023
The latest Lexus RX model comes in two variants and carries a price tag of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95.80 lakh before taxes.
Deliveries of Lexus RX 350H SUV start across India. Here are the main highlights
30 Jun 2023
View all
 

Lexus LC 500h price starts at ₹ 2.1 Cr and goes upto ₹ 2.16 Cr (Ex-showroom). Lexus LC 500h comes in 2 variants. Lexus LC 500h top variant price is ₹ 2.16 Cr.

Coupe
2.1 Cr*
3456 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Limited Edition
2.16 Cr*
3456 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Trending Lexus Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • Lexus ES

    56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus LS

    1.91 - 2.22 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus LX

    2.82 Cr* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus RX

    95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • Lexus NX

    64.9 - 71.6 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all Lexus Cars

