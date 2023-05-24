Lexus LC 500h Specifications

Lexus LC 500h comes in two Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The LC 500h measures 4,770 mm in length, 1,920 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,870 mm. The ground clearance of LC 500h is 140. A four-seat model, Lexus LC 500h sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less