Lexus LC 500h Specifications

Lexus LC 500h comes in two Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The LC 500h measures 4,770 mm in length, 1,920 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,870 mm. The ground clearance of LC 500h is 140. A four-seat model, Lexus LC 500h sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Lexus LC 500h price starts at ₹ 2.1 Cr and goes upto ₹ 2.16 Cr (Ex-showroom). Lexus LC 500h comes in 2 variants. Lexus LC 500h top variant price is ₹ 2.16 Cr.
₹2.1 Cr*
3456 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
₹2.16 Cr*
3456 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
