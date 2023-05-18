New Lexus LC 500h gets a bigger infotainment display. Will it come to India?

Lexus has introduced some major technology upgrades to the new LC 500h hybrid sedan. The new Lexus LC 500h now comes with a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the previous 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen. Besides the larger screen, the infotainment system now claims to come with a more ergonomic positioning, offering better control to the driver.

The Toyota-owned Japanese luxury car brand has said that the updated touchscreen infotainment system comes standard with a panoramic view monitor that combines images from the front, rear, left and right cameras to provide a complete view of what's around the vehicle. The infotainment system also supports dual Bluetooth and wireless versions of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Lexus has further said that the updated LKC 500h sedan now comes available in two new exterior colour options: Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0 and Copper Crest. Inside the cabin, the updated Lexus LC 500h hybrid sedan gets a Dark Rose theme as an additional upholstery colour option. The car runs on 21-inch forged alloy wheels with a glossy black finish and metallic accents.

Powering the car is a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine, paired with two electric motors, each fitted to one axle. Mated to a four-speed automatic and continuously variable transmission that work together, the hybrid powertrain churns out a total peak power of 354 hp, claims the automaker.

Lexus LC 500h is among the cars that are sold in India. Expect the updated LC 500h to launch here sometime later this year. However, the automaker has not revealed any detail regarding that.

Meanwhile, Lexus launched the updated RX SUV in India a few days ago, priced at ₹95.80 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes available in two different trim options, 350h and 500h, with the latter being priced at ₹1.18 crore (ex-showroom).

