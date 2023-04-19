HT Auto
Lexus RX SUV launched at 95.80 lakh, boasts of connected technology

The fifth-generation Lexus RX SUV, first showcased at Auto Expo 2023 in January, was officially launched on Wednesday at 95.80 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian car market. The Lexus RX has been made available in two powertrains - the RX350h Luxury Hybrid and the RX500h F-Sport+, and is a significant bump up from the preceding model in multiple ways.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2023, 19:43 PM
The latest Lexus RX is offered in eight and six body colour choices, depending on the variant.
The Lexus RX has been made available in two variants with the top-end RX Panasonic carrying a price sticker of 1.18 crore (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model had been previousy opened and Lexus claims that it has received a very strong response already.

What may be helping the latest Lexus RX strike a depper chord than ever before is the fact that it now boasts of Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, Direct4 Drive force technology, HEV system and a powerful Turbo hybrid performance. The driver's seat is in focus and has been designed to encourage a deeper connection between the car and the driver, based on the Tazuna concept. The driver gets better control of the vehicle.

On the powertrain front, the Lexus RX 350h Hybrid will be powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine paired with a hybrid transaxle and a rear E-Four electric motor. It is capable of producing 247 hp paired with an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission. It can accelerate from 0–100 kmph in 7.9 seconds.

The Lexus RX 500h F-Sport Performance gets the brand's first hybrid electric system that integrates the high-torque 2.4-litre turbocharged engine with an e-Axle rear unit. It is claimed to be the most powerful RX with 366 hp and 460 Nm of torque on offer. The model can accelerate from 0–100 kmph in 6.2 seconds. The 500h F-Sport model is also visually distinguished by an F-Sport performance emblem and front bumper in a Piano Black shade, among other things.

