Lexus teases next-generation GX SUV, looks more chiselled

Lexus is working on the next-generation GX SUV before unveiling it; the luxury car brand has teased the model through two teaser images. The two teaser images reveal the sleek LED headlamps and rear badge of the upcoming luxury SUV. Interestingly, these teaser images come just days after teasing the TX. However, despite the teaser images are out, Lexus has not revealed when the GX will be entering the market.

12 May 2023, 10:25 AM
As Lexus has teased the next-generation GX SUV, the two pictures reveal the car's more chiselled visual appearance. The hood comes with raised sections on the outer edge, while the front fenders get boxy flares. The headlamps feature arrow-shaped LED daytime running lights, and three distinct lamps are there in the panel's upper section. These offer additional illumination in the lower area. Also, a sharp edge on the side of the front grille is visible in the teaser image.

The rear profile's image shows fewer details of the upcoming Lexus GX SUV. A Lexus emblem is visible, while the red bar underneath might connect to the taillights. The Toyota-owned car brand has not divulged more than that. The text complementing the teaser images says, "Don’t call it a comeback. The all-new 2024 Lexus GX, coming soon."

Speaking about the upcoming SUV, the new Lexus GX is expected to ride on the GA-F body-on-frame architecture. It would also receive the carmaker's latest generation hybrid powertrains. This would come as a major update since the current generation GX is a fairly old model, as it went on sale in 2010. Lexus upgraded the SUV in 2020 with elements like an available Off-Road Package with crawl control and an improved version of the Lexus Safety System+. However, the completely new generation model boud to debut promises a wide range of changes.

The automaker is also working on the new TX that will be positioned below the GX in the brand's SUV lineup. However, it will come offering three rows of seats. The Lexus GX replaces the RX L. It will allegedly have a lot in common with the Toyota Grand Highlander.

