Toyota Fortuner, Hilux to get mild hybrid powertrain soon: Report

Toyota Motor is planning to launch mild-hybrid versions of its flagship models like Fortuner SUV and Hilux pickup truck in South Africa. The Japanese carmaker, which has introduced strong hybrid models in countries like India, is expanding its hybrid vehicle lineup to the bigger SUVs in other countries. According to reports in South African media, top authorities in Toyota recently met in Durban to discuss the carmaker's new global and regional policy.

12 May 2023
Toyota Motor plans to launch Fortuner SUV with mild hybrid powertrain in South Africa in 2024.
The meeting of Toyota executives came at a time when the carmaker is shifting its global strategy to focus more on electric vehicles and other alternative fuel to power its cars. According to reports, Leon Theron, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Toyota South Africa, confirmed at a round-table held after the meeting that Toyota will drive in the hybrid versions of the Fortuner and Hilux by next year to the African nation.

The executive also confirmed that, unlike in India, Toyota will introduce mild-hybrid tech in two of its largest models in the lineup. It is expected the technology will offer a 48-volt mild-hybrid system in these two models. According to reports, the mild-hybrid system could provide a boost in performance with expected output of around 200 hp and 500Nm in models that are offered with six-speed automatic gearbox.

Toyota Motor sells both Fortuner and Hilux in India with diesel-only powertrain. However, the carmaker has recently introduced strong-hybrid technology in its cars in the country. In 2022, the Japanese auto giant first launched the Urban Cruiser HyRyder as rival to Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos among others with the same powertrain. A few months later, it also launched the new generation Innova HyCross which also received the same technology.

Toyota Fortuner, sold in India, is based on the iMV2 platform which it shares with other models like Innova Crysta and Hilux. However, the new generation Fortuner, which is also expected to launch in India in coming days, will be based on the new TNGA-F platform that supports hybrid powertrain.

First Published Date: 12 May 2023, 09:42 AM IST
