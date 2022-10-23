HT Auto
Porsche 911 GT3 Specifications

Porsche 911 GT3 is a 2 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 2,49,96,000 in India. It is available in 8 variants, 3996.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
Porsche 911 GT3 Specs

Porsche 911 GT3 comes in eight petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The 911 GT3 measures 4,535 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. A ...Read More

Porsche 911 GT3 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
641 bhp @ 6750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
330 Kmph
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Twin-Turbo Flat-6
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.7 seconds
Driving Range
603 Km
Drivetrain
RWD
Engine
3745 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson spring-strut suspension
Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R21
Height
1303 mm
Kerb Weight
1640 kg
Length
4535 mm
Width
1900 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
128 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
67 litres
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Child Safety Lock
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Power Windows
Front Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated
Cup Holders
Front Only
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Optional
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Optional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Optional
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Emergency Call
Optional
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
Yes
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black, Slate Grey
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)

Porsche 911 GT3 News

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package comes with extensive Python Green colour treatment.
What's special about Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package? Know here
23 Oct 2022
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS with the Weissach package, which set a new record, was equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres.
Porsche 911 GT3 RS sets new record in Nurburgring, beats GT3 by 10.6 seconds
13 Oct 2022
The 911 GT3 RS is offered with a Clubsport and Weissach package. The buyer can get the Clubsport package at no extra cost.&nbsp;
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS unveiled globally
19 Aug 2022
Porsche 911 GT3 R gets power from a 4.2-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine.
Porsche 911 GT3 R race car breaks cover with improved aero, promises more power
31 Jul 2022
Porsche 911 GT3 RS will pack a four-litre, six-cylinder boxer engine that is capable of churning out 500 PS of maximum power.
Porsche 911 GT3 RS to break cover on August 17
26 Jul 2022
View all
 

