Porsche 911 GT3 Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Porsche 911 GT3 comes in eight petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The 911 GT3 measures 4,535 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. A four-seat model, Porsche 911 GT3 sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Porsche 911 GT3 price starts at ₹ 2.5 Cr and goes upto ₹ 2.5 Cr (Ex-showroom). Porsche 911 GT3 comes in 8 variants. Porsche 911 GT3 top variant price is ₹ 3.08 Cr.
₹1.69 Cr*
2981 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹1.81 Cr*
2981 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹1.84 Cr*
2981 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹2.01 Cr*
2981 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹2.5 Cr*
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹2.5 Cr*
3996 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹2.5 Cr*
3996 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹3.08 Cr*
3745 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price