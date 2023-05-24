HT Auto
New Lexus LC 500h launched at 2.39 crore; gets updated instrument panel

Lexus India has launched the new LC 500h in the country at 2.39 crore. The four-seater luxury coupe now gets distinct enhancements to stand out from the rest of the models in the portfolio. Updates on the model include an all-new instrument panel and a new layout of the center console.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 May 2023, 12:44 PM
New Lexus LC 500h
New Lexus LC 500h

