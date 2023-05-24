New Lexus LC 500h launched at ₹2.39 crore; gets updated instrument panel
Lexus India has launched the new LC 500h in the country at ₹2.39 crore. The four-seater luxury coupe now gets distinct enhancements to stand out from the rest of the models in the portfolio. Updates on the model include an all-new instrument panel and a new layout of the center console.
New Lexus LC 500h
