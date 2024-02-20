Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe Specifications

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 9.1 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The AMG GLE Coupe measures 4,961 mm in length, 2,014 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,935 mm. The ground clearance of AMG GLE Coupe is 198 mm. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less