BMW M8 Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW M8 comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The M8 measures 4,867 mm in length, 1,907 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,827 mm. The ground clearance of M8 is 130. A four-seat model, BMW M8 sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BMW M8 price starts at ₹ 2.15 Cr and goes upto ₹ 2.18 Cr (Ex-showroom). BMW M8 comes in 1 variants. BMW M8 top variant price is ₹ 2.15 Cr.
₹2.15 Cr*
4395 cc
Petrol
Automatic