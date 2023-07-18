HT Auto
Porsche Cayenne Coupe Specifications

Porsche Cayenne Coupe is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,34,57,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 2995.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
Porsche Cayenne Coupe Specs

Porsche Cayenne Coupe comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Cayenne Coupe measures 4,939 mm in length, 1,989 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,895 mm. A ...Read More

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Specifications and Features

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
770 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.85
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
542 bhp @ 5750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
4.0 L Twin-turbocharged V8
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
796.5
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
No
Front Tyres
285 / 40 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link Suspension With Air Springs
Front Suspension
Multi-link Suspension With Air Springs
Rear Tyres
315 / 35 R21
Kerb Weight
2200
Height
1653
Length
4939
Width
1989
Wheelbase
2895
Bootspace
600
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
90
Seating Capacity
4
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Fixed
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
No
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - electric
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Optional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Optional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Optional
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Emergency Call
Optional
Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Optional
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Optional
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)
Interior Colours
Black, Slate Grey
Ventilated Seats
All
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)

