Porsche Cayenne Coupe Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Porsche Cayenne Coupe comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Cayenne Coupe measures 4,939 mm in length, 1,989 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,895 mm. A four-seat model, Porsche Cayenne Coupe sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Porsche Cayenne Coupe price starts at ₹ 1.35 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.98 Cr (Ex-showroom). Porsche Cayenne Coupe comes in 2 variants. Porsche Cayenne Coupe top variant price is ₹ 1.98 Cr.
₹1.35 Cr*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹1.98 Cr*
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price