Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo

4 out of 5
4 out of 5
2.27 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Porsche Cayenne Coupe Key Specs
Engine3996 cc
Mileage8.85 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Cayenne Coupe specs and features

Cayenne Coupe Turbo Latest Updates

Cayenne Coupe is a 4 seater Coupe which has 2 variants. The price of Cayenne Coupe Turbo (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.27 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: 4.0 L Twin-turbocharged V8
  • Max Torque: 770 Nm @ 2000 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 90
  • BootSpace: 600
    • Mileage of Turbo is 8.85 kmpl....Read More

    Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo Price

    Turbo
    ₹2.27 Crore*On-Road Price
    3996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,98,24,000
    RTO
    20,36,400
    Insurance
    7,95,914
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,26,56,814
    EMI@4,86,983/mo
    Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    4.0 L Twin-turbocharged V8
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    796.5
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    770 Nm @ 2000 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    8.85
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    542 bhp @ 5750 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Twin Turbo
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    No
    Front Tyres
    285 / 40 R21
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-link Suspension With Air Springs
    Front Suspension
    Multi-link Suspension With Air Springs
    Rear Tyres
    315 / 35 R21
    Length
    4939
    Wheelbase
    2895
    Kerb Weight
    2200
    Height
    1653
    Width
    1989
    Bootspace
    600
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    4
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    90
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    12V Power Outlets
    3
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Fixed
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    No
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - electric
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    60000
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, LED on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    CD Player
    No
    Gesture Control
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Optional
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Optional
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Optional
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Optional
    Geo-Fence
    Optional
    Find My Car
    Optional
    Emergency Call
    Optional
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Full-time
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Optional
    Airbags
    10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Optional
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Split Rear Seat
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)
    Interior Colours
    Black, Slate Grey
    Ventilated Seats
    All
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out)
    Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo EMI
    EMI4,38,285 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,03,91,132
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,03,91,132
    Interest Amount
    59,05,966
    Payable Amount
    2,62,97,098

    Porsche Cayenne Coupe other Variants

    Base
    ₹1.54 Crore*On-Road Price
    2995 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,34,57,000
    RTO
    13,99,700
    Insurance
    5,50,387
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,54,07,587
    EMI@3,31,169/mo
    Porsche Cayenne Coupe Alternatives

    Porsche 911

    Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet

    1.64 - 3.08 Cr
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 63 S 4Matic Plus

    1.53 - 2.07 Cr
