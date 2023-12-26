In 2023 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Type and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2023 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Type and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs 97.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 Coupe, Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs 1.35 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base.
F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 12.35 kmpl mileage.
Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 10.75 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
...Read More
Read Less