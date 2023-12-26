Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsF-Type vs Cayenne Coupe

Jaguar F-Type vs Porsche Cayenne Coupe

In 2023 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Type and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
F-Type
Jaguar F-Type
2.0 Coupe
₹97.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Cayenne Coupe
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Base
₹1.35 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Turbocharged3.0 L Turbocharged V6
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
741806.25
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm450 Nm @ 1340 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.3510.75
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm335 bhp @ 5300 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,13,39,6171,54,07,587
Ex-Showroom Price
97,97,0001,34,57,000
RTO
9,91,03413,99,700
Insurance
3,25,6165,50,387
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,38,8863,31,169

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]null | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic87 - 89.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jaguar F-Type1997.0 to 5000.0 | Petrol | Automatic97.97 - 2.61 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Vellfire [2020-2023] vs F-Type
Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfirenull | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jaguar F-Type1997.0 to 5000.0 | Petrol | Automatic97.97 - 2.61 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Vellfire vs F-Type

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept will bring a more rugged look to the compact SUV, and is based on the Elevate sold in India
    Off-road spec Honda Elevate to be showcased at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
    26 Dec 2023
    While models like Fortuner and Innova Crysta remain leaders in their respective segments, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder from Toyota has managed to carve out a special space for itself in the hotly-contested mid-size SUV segment.
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor confident of closing 2023 with record sales powered by its SUVs
    27 Dec 2023
    Automakers in India are expecting an upbeat sales performance for electric vehicles in 2024.
    Automakers brace for moderate sales after a record 2023; gear up for more EV launches in 2024
    25 Dec 2023
    (L-R) Jong Hoon Lee, ED – Production, T Saravanan, VP – Finance, HMIL & Trustee – HMIF; Gopala Krishnan CS, CMO, HMIL & Trustee – HMIF; and Thiru M K Stalin, Chief Minister - Tamil Nadu
    Cyclone Michaung: Hyundai donates additional 2 crore to Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management
    26 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    7 Car Hacks for Rainy Season
    7 Car Hacks for Rainy Season | All Things Auto
    21 Jul 2023
    Petrol vs CNG vs Diesel Cars vs EV - Which is Better?
    Petrol vs CNG vs Diesel Cars vs EV - Which is Better? | All Things Auto
    7 Jul 2023
    Kia will open the bookings for the 2024 Sonet facelift SUV from December 20. The Nexon, Brezza rival is expected to be launched some time in January next year.
    Kia Sonet facelift SUV first look: Safer, sportier and ready to challenge rivals
    14 Dec 2023
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    View all
     