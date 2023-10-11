In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar F-Type and Toyota Vellfire, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe and Toyota Vellfire Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hi. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Vellfire: 2487 cc engine, 19.28 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Type vs Vellfire Comparison