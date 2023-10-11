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Jaguar F-Type vs Toyota Vellfire

In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar F-Type and Toyota Vellfire, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe and Toyota Vellfire Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hi. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Vellfire: 2487 cc engine, 19.28 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Type vs Vellfire Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F-type Vellfire
BrandJaguarToyota
Price₹ 97.97 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Cr
Range-1157 km/charge
Mileage9.1 to 12.3 kmpl19.28 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1997 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
F-Type
Jaguar F-Type
2.0 Coupe
₹97.97 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
Hi
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jaguar F-Type Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Side Mirror Body
Instrument Cluster
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Engine Type
TurbochargedPetrol Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
7411157 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm240 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
12.3519.28 kmpl
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm142 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.33-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
245 / 40 R19225 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Double wishbone, Coil Spring, Gas damper, Anti roll barDouble Wishbone
Front Suspension
Double wishbone, Coil Spring, Gas damper, Anti roll barMCPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R19225 / 55 R19
Ground Clearance
100-
Length
44705010 mm
Wheelbase
26223000 mm
Kerb Weight
15952065 kg
Height
13111950 mm
Width
19231850 mm
Bootspace
509-
No of Seating Rows
13 Rows
Seating Capacity
27 Person
Doors
25 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6360 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch - Up
FrontAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoBoth Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+15
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
1 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
YesYes
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (JNCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoFront and Middle Row
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,13,39,6171,35,00,405
Ex-Showroom Price
97,97,0001,19,73,400
RTO
9,91,03412,37,700
Insurance
3,25,6162,88,805
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,38,8862,90,176

Vellfire Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfireundefined | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Land Rover Defender1997 cc to 4999 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.03 - 2.62 Cr**Ex-showroom price
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