Jaguar F-Type 5.0 V8 R Coupe AWD

2.81 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Jaguar F-Type Key Specs
Engine5000 cc
Mileage9.1 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
F-Type 5.0 V8 R Coupe AWD Latest Updates

F-Type is a 2 seater Coupe which has 8 variants. The price of F-Type 5.0 V8 R Coupe AWD in Delhi is Rs. 2.81 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: Turbocharged
  • Max Torque: 700 Nm @ 3500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 70
  • BootSpace: 509
    • Mileage of 5.0 V8 R Coupe AWD is 9.1 kmpl.

    Jaguar F-Type 5.0 V8 R Coupe AWD Price

    5.0 V8 R Coupe AWD
    ₹2.81 Crore*On-Road Price
    5000 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,45,72,000
    RTO
    24,68,540
    Insurance
    7,91,030
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,80,57,537
    EMI@6,03,066/mo
    Jaguar F-Type 5.0 V8 R Coupe AWD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    Turbocharged
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    637
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    700 Nm @ 3500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    9.1
    Drivetrain
    4WD / AWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    567 bhp @ 6500 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Supercharged
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    5000 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.33
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Four Wheel Steering
    No
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    255 / 35 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Double wishbone, Coil Spring, Gas damper, Anti roll bar
    Front Suspension
    Double wishbone, Coil Spring, Gas damper, Anti roll bar
    Rear Tyres
    295 / 30 R20
    Ground Clearance
    107
    Length
    4470
    Wheelbase
    2622
    Kerb Weight
    1743
    Height
    1311
    Width
    1923
    Bootspace
    509
    No of Seating Rows
    1
    Seating Capacity
    2
    Doors
    2
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    70
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    No
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    One Touch -Down
    Front
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch - Up
    Front
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    1 Din
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    LCD Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Head-rests
    Front
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Jaguar F-Type 5.0 V8 R Coupe AWD EMI
    EMI5,38,398 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,50,48,863
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,50,48,863
    Interest Amount
    72,55,003
    Payable Amount
    3,23,03,866

    Jaguar F-Type other Variants

    2.0 Coupe
    ₹1.13 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    97,97,000
    RTO
    9,91,034
    Insurance
    3,25,616
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,13,39,617
    EMI@2,43,733/mo
    2.0 Coupe R Dynamic
    ₹1.14 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    2.0 Coupe First Edition
    ₹1.20 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    5.0 V8 Coupe R-Dynamic
    ₹1.56 Crore*On-Road Price
    5000 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    5.0 V8 Coupe First Edition
    ₹1.60 Crore*On-Road Price
    5000 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    5.0 V8 Convertible R-Dynamic
    ₹1.67 Crore*On-Road Price
    5000 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    5.0 V8 R Convertible AWD
    ₹2.98 Crore*On-Road Price
    5000 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
