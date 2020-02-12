|Engine
|1997 cc
|Mileage
|12.35 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The F-Type 2.0 Coupe, equipped with a Turbocharged and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.13 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the F-Type deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.35 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The F-Type 2.0 Coupe is available in 9 colour options: Firenze Red, Portofino Blue, British Racing Green, Carpathian Grey, Eiger Grey, Ligurian Black Saint Finish, Giola Green, Santorini Black, Fuji White.
The F-Type 2.0 Coupe is powered by a 1997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 296 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 400 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
The F-Type 2.0 Coupe has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rain-sensing Wipers, Glove Box Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control, Heater, 12V Power Outlets and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.