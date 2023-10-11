F-Type vs 718 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS F-type 718 Brand Jaguar Porsche Price ₹ 97.97 Lakhs ₹ 85.46 Lakhs Mileage 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1988 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Type and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.