Jaguar F-Type Specifications

Jaguar F-Type is a 2 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 97,97,000 in India. It is available in 8 variants, 1997.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
97.97 Lakhs - 2.61 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Jaguar F-Type Specs

Jaguar F-Type comes in eight petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The F-Type measures 4,470 mm in length, 1,923 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,622 mm. The ground clearance of F-Type ...Read More

Jaguar F-Type Specifications and Features

5.0 V8 R Convertible AWD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9.1
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
567 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
Turbocharged
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
637
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Supercharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
5000 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.33
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Double wishbone, Coil Spring, Gas damper, Anti roll bar
Front Suspension
Double wishbone, Coil Spring, Gas damper, Anti roll bar
Rear Tyres
295 / 30 R20
Ground Clearance
107
Length
4470
Wheelbase
2622
Kerb Weight
1838
Height
1307
Width
1923
Bootspace
509
No of Seating Rows
1
Fuel Tank Capacity
70
Seating Capacity
2
Doors
2
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
Front
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
Front
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
1 Din
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Head-rests
Front
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down)

Jaguar F-Type News

Jaguar F-Pace is offered with two engine options.
Jaguar F-Type 75 special edition marks the final model year of sports car
11 Oct 2022
India cricketer Mohammad Shami poses next to his new Jaguar car. (Image courtesy: The LinkedIn page of Amit Garg)
Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami buys Jaguar F-Type sports car worth Rs. 1 Crore
22 Jul 2022
The special edition Jaguar F-Type is expected to come with a retuned 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine.
Jaguar to launch a special F-Type with V8 in 2023: Report
1 Jul 2022
File photo of Jaguar F-Type&nbsp;
Jaguar F-Type to get special trim this year as brand marks 75 yrs of sports cars
20 Jun 2022
The 2018 version of the Jaguar F-Type SVR gets minor tweaks in the form of new daytime running LED lights with integrated indicator, a new bumper and revised tail-lights.
Jaguar F-Type SVR review: It’s fast, furious and fun; a sportscar you can use everyday
31 Mar 2018
View all
 

Jaguar F-Type Variants & Price List

Jaguar F-Type price starts at ₹ 97.97 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.61 Cr (Ex-showroom). Jaguar F-Type comes in 8 variants. Jaguar F-Type top variant price is ₹ 2.61 Cr.

2.0 Coupe
97.97 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
2.0 Coupe R Dynamic
98.13 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
2.0 Coupe First Edition
1.04 Cr*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
5.0 V8 Coupe R-Dynamic
1.36 Cr*
5000 cc
Petrol
Automatic
5.0 V8 Coupe First Edition
1.39 Cr*
5000 cc
Petrol
Automatic
5.0 V8 Convertible R-Dynamic
1.46 Cr*
5000 cc
Petrol
Automatic
5.0 V8 R Coupe AWD
2.46 Cr*
5000 cc
Petrol
Automatic
5.0 V8 R Convertible AWD
2.61 Cr*
5000 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

