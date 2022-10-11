Jaguar F-Type Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Jaguar F-Type comes in eight petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The F-Type measures 4,470 mm in length, 1,923 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,622 mm. The ground clearance of F-Type is 107. A two-seat model, Jaguar F-Type sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Jaguar F-Type price starts at ₹ 97.97 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.61 Cr (Ex-showroom). Jaguar F-Type comes in 8 variants. Jaguar F-Type top variant price is ₹ 2.61 Cr.
₹97.97 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹98.13 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹1.04 Cr*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹1.36 Cr*
5000 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹1.39 Cr*
5000 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹1.46 Cr*
5000 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹2.46 Cr*
5000 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹2.61 Cr*
5000 cc
Petrol
Automatic
