Jaguar F-Type 75 special edition marks the final model year of sports car

Jaguar has announced that 2023 will be the final year of the F-Pace sports car.

Jaguar India has announced a special edition model of their F-Type sports car. It is called F-Type 75, the new special edition marks 75 years of Jaguar sports car in 2023 and it will also be the final year for the F-Type. Jaguar wants to become a pure electric luxury brand from 2025. Jaguar F-Type 75 is now available to order on the brand's official website.

The 2023 F-Type comes with 20-inch alloy wheels as standard. There are subtle changes to the wheel centres and the grille badge has been changed from red to black. The R-Dynamic badge accent colours are now black and grey instead of red and green.

(Also read: Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami buys Jaguar F-Type sports car worth Rs. 1 Crore)

The F-Type 75 special edition will come with unique interior and exterior design elements, carefully curated specifications, and – of course – the supercharged 5.0-litre Jaguar V8 engine synonymous with the F-TYPE. It also gets badges on the front fenders and a five-spoke or ten-spoke black diamond-cut design for the alloy wheels.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Depending on the engine, there are either quad exhaust pipes or single central exhaust pipe. The cabin is focused towards the driver and the 12.3-inch driver's display is configurable. The customer can choose from either Sports or Performance seats, the latter comes as standard on F-Type 75. The seats also get heating and cooling functionality. The special edition also gets Windsor leather as standard which gives a more premium appeal to the cabin.

The 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder produces 296 hp of max power. It has a top speed of 250 kmph and can hit 100 kmph from a standstill in 5.9 seconds.

Then there is the 5.0-litre, V8 that is supercharged. It produces 448 hp of max power and 580 Nm of peak torque. It has a top speed of 285 kmph and a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 4.6 seconds. This engine also comes with a Quiet Start functionality.

First Published Date: