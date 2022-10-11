Jaguar F-Type 75 special edition marks the final model year of sports car
Jaguar India has announced a special edition model of their F-Type sports car. It is called F-Type 75, the new special edition marks 75 years of Jaguar sports car in 2023 and it will also be the final year for the F-Type. Jaguar wants to become a pure electric luxury brand from 2025. Jaguar F-Type 75 is now available to order on the brand's official website.
The 2023 F-Type comes with 20-inch alloy wheels as standard. There are subtle changes to the wheel centres and the grille badge has been changed from red to black. The R-Dynamic badge accent colours are now black and grey instead of red and green.
The F-Type 75 special edition will come with unique interior and exterior design elements, carefully curated specifications, and – of course – the supercharged 5.0-litre Jaguar V8 engine synonymous with the F-TYPE. It also gets badges on the front fenders and a five-spoke or ten-spoke black diamond-cut design for the alloy wheels.
Depending on the engine, there are either quad exhaust pipes or single central exhaust pipe. The cabin is focused towards the driver and the 12.3-inch driver's display is configurable. The customer can choose from either Sports or Performance seats, the latter comes as standard on F-Type 75. The seats also get heating and cooling functionality. The special edition also gets Windsor leather as standard which gives a more premium appeal to the cabin.
The 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder produces 296 hp of max power. It has a top speed of 250 kmph and can hit 100 kmph from a standstill in 5.9 seconds.
Then there is the 5.0-litre, V8 that is supercharged. It produces 448 hp of max power and 580 Nm of peak torque. It has a top speed of 285 kmph and a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 4.6 seconds. This engine also comes with a Quiet Start functionality.