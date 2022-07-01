Jaguar to launch a special F-Type with V8 in 2023: Report

British luxury car marquee is working on a wide range of products in its bid to shift to the electric powertrain technology. Autocar Uk reports that one of these projects is a special F-Type, which will be the automaker's last V8-powered sportscar. This special Jaguar F-Type is slated to hit the market sometime in 2023, claims the report. Jaguar is aiming to phase out the mammoth V8 engine in order to comply with the tightening emission norms. The special F-Type comes as part of that strategy.

Jaguar Land Rover vehicle boss Nick Collins has said that the automaker will launch a number of special variants of its existing products before it goes all-electric. The F-Type will be among them. The process of launching these special edition cars already started with the recent F-Pace SVR Edition 1988. The other existing models such as the XE and XF too will receive special editions, revealed Collins. “And next year we will celebrate 75 years of Jaguar sports cars by doing something special with the F-Type. It will be our last-ever V8 sports car. Maybe it will be like the old Defender and have a bumper year," he further added.

The automaker is currently in the midst of a radical transformation. It has already committed to bringing three electric SUVs with high-end technologies and an aim to challenge Bentley. The automaker aims to take its luxurious product level one notch up, where it will focus on challenging carmakers such as Bentley and Aston Martin instead of Mercedes-Benz, Audi or BMW.

In the current form, the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 from Jaguar churns out 444 hp of power and 580 Nm of torque. Expect the upcoming F-Type to come with more power and torque on offer.

