In 2026 when choosing between the Porsche 911 and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche 911 Price starts at Rs. 2.11 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Carrera, Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. 911: 2981 cc engine, 6 to 10.64 kmpl mileage. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
911 vs Cayenne Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|911
|Cayenne coupe
|Brand
|Porsche
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 2.11 Cr
|₹ 1.49 Cr
|Mileage
|6 to 10.64 kmpl
|8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2981 cc
|2995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6