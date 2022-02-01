2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV and RS iV: First Look
Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV will be offered with four different powers, two battery sizes and all-wheel drive. The RS iV, which is the first fully electric version in the performance range, comes with a 82 kWh battery pack and has a power output of 295 hp and 460 Nm of torque.
First Published Date: 01 Feb 2022, 10:25 AM IST
