2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV and RS iV: First Look

Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV will be offered with four different powers, two battery sizes and all-wheel drive. The RS iV, which is the first fully electric version in the performance range, comes with a 82 kWh battery pack and has a power output of 295 hp and 460 Nm of torque.