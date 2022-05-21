Watch world's most valuable car, Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe, in action
This 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe was sold at a secret auction held by Sotheby's in Germany for a jaw-dropping ₹1,105 crore. It is now the most expensive car bought in any auction ever. Watch it burn the tyres on the track.
First Published Date: 21 May 2022, 10:57 AM IST
