Cayenne Coupe is a 4 seater Coupe which has 2 variants. The price of Cayenne Coupe Base (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.54 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission Cayenne Coupe is a 4 seater Coupe which has 2 variants. The price of Cayenne Coupe Base (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.54 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Base is 75 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 3.0 L Turbocharged V6 Max Torque: 450 Nm @ 1340 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 75 BootSpace: 625 Mileage of Base is 10.75 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less