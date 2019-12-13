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Cayenne CoupePriceMileageSpecifications
Porsche Cayenne Coupe Front Left Side
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Porsche Cayenne Coupe Base

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.70 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Porsche Cayenne Coupe Key Specs
Engine2995 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Cayenne Coupe specs and features

Cayenne Coupe Base

Cayenne Coupe Base Prices

The Cayenne Coupe Base, equipped with a 3.0 L Turbocharged V6 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.70 Crore (ex-showroom).

Cayenne Coupe Base Mileage

All variants of the Cayenne Coupe offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Cayenne Coupe Base Colours

The Cayenne Coupe Base is available in 7 colour options: Chromite Black, White, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Carrara White Metallic, Montego Blue Metallic, Quartz Grey, Algarve Blue Metallic.

Cayenne Coupe Base Engine and Transmission

The Cayenne Coupe Base is powered by a 2995 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 348 bhp @ 5400 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1340 rpm of torque.

Cayenne Coupe Base vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Cayenne Coupe's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW M4 CS priced ₹1.89 Cr or the BMW M4 Competition priced ₹1.53 Cr.

Cayenne Coupe Base Specs & Features

The Cayenne Coupe Base has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Defogger, Headlight Height Adjuster, USB Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Base Price

Cayenne Coupe Base

₹1.70 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,48,60,000
RTO
15,40,000
Insurance
6,04,490
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,70,04,990
EMI@3,65,504/mo
Add to Compare
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Porsche Cayenne Coupe Base Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
3.0 L Turbocharged V6
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1340 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
348 bhp @ 5400 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link Suspension With Air Springs
Front Suspension
Multi-link Suspension With Air Springs
Rear Tyres
305 / 40 R20

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
625 litres
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
75 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4930 mm
Wheelbase
2895 mm
Height
1678 mm
Width
1983 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Fixed

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Door Pockets
No
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Second Row

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Optional
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Optional
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Optional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Optional
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Emergency Call
Optional

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Optional
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Optional
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Black, Slate Grey
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)
Split Rear Seat
Yes
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black, Slate Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Inclined
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Porsche Cayenne Coupe Base EMI
EMI3,28,953 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,53,04,491
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,53,04,491
Interest Amount
44,32,701
Payable Amount
1,97,37,192

Porsche Cayenne Coupe other Variants

Cayenne Coupe GTS

₹2.30 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,01,32,000
RTO
20,67,200
Insurance
8,07,791
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,30,07,491
EMI@4,94,521/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Alternatives

BMW M4 CS

BMW M4 CS

1.89 Cr
Cayenne CoupevsM4 CS
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 Cr
Cayenne CoupevsM4 Competition
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

1.45 - 1.52 Cr
+4
Cayenne CoupevsAMG GLE Coupe
Audi SQ8

Audi SQ8

1.78 Cr
Cayenne CoupevsSQ8
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

1.39 - 1.94 Cr
+4
Cayenne CoupevsCayenne
Maserati Grecale

Maserati Grecale

1.31 - 2.05 Cr
Cayenne CoupevsGrecale

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