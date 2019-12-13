|Engine
|2995 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Cayenne Coupe Base, equipped with a 3.0 L Turbocharged V6 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.70 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Cayenne Coupe offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Cayenne Coupe Base is available in 7 colour options: Chromite Black, White, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Carrara White Metallic, Montego Blue Metallic, Quartz Grey, Algarve Blue Metallic.
The Cayenne Coupe Base is powered by a 2995 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 348 bhp @ 5400 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1340 rpm of torque.
In the Cayenne Coupe's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW M4 CS priced ₹1.89 Cr or the BMW M4 Competition priced ₹1.53 Cr.
The Cayenne Coupe Base has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Defogger, Headlight Height Adjuster, USB Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.