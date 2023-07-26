HT Auto
Porsche 911 Specifications

Porsche 911 is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,63,72,000 in India. It is available in 5 variants, 2981.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
Porsche 911 Specs

Porsche 911 comes in five petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The 911 measures 4,535 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. A four-seat model, ...Read More

Porsche 911 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Turbo S
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
641 bhp @ 6750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
603
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
3745 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
No
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Suspension
McPherson spring-strut suspension
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R21
Kerb Weight
1640
Height
1303
Length
4535
Width
1900
Wheelbase
2450
Bootspace
128
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
67
Seating Capacity
4
Doors
2
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Child Safety Lock
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Optional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Optional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Optional
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Emergency Call
Optional
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black, Slate Grey
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Head-rests
Front
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)

Porsche 911 News

Porsche aims to phase out its internal combustion powertrains and transition to an all-electric vehicle fleet.
Porsche 911 to be the sole survivor of automaker's combustion models. Details here
26 Jul 2023
Porsche is expected to uncover a new variant of 911 during Le Mans Classic.
Porsche teases mystery 911 ahead of June 29 debut. What's cooking?
28 Jun 2023
Porsche eBike Cross Performance is offered in one colour option and in three sizes.
The latest Porsche e-bikes are inspired by 911 and Taycan. So are the prices
31 May 2023
File photo of a Porsche Taycan
Porsche Taycan, 911 models recalled due to missing seatbelt warning sound
29 Mar 2023
File photo of Porsche logo used for representational purpose only
Stolen in Canada, listed for sale in Dubai: This Porsche 911 is hot
17 Jan 2023
View all
 

Porsche 911 Variants & Price List

Porsche 911 price starts at ₹ 1.64 Cr and goes upto ₹ 3.08 Cr (Ex-showroom). Porsche 911 comes in 5 variants. Porsche 911 top variant price is ₹ 3.08 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Carrera
1.64 Cr*
2981 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Carrera Cabriolet
1.8 Cr*
2981 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Carrera S
1.84 Cr*
2981 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Carrera S Cabriolet
2.01 Cr*
2981 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Turbo S
3.08 Cr*
3745 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

