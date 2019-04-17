Saved Articles

Porsche 911 Turbo S

4 out of 5
1/29
2/29
3/29
4/29
5/29
6/29
4 out of 5
3.52 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Porsche 911 Key Specs
Engine3745 cc
Mileage9 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
911 Turbo S Latest Updates

911 is a 4 seater Coupe which has 5 variants. The price of 911 Turbo S (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.52 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Max Torque: 800 Nm @ 2500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 67
  • BootSpace: 128
    • Mileage of Turbo S is 9 kmpl....Read More

    Porsche 911 Turbo S Price

    Turbo S
    ₹3.52 Crore*On-Road Price
    3745 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    3,08,05,000
    RTO
    31,34,500
    Insurance
    12,19,368
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,51,59,368
    EMI@7,55,712/mo
    Porsche 911 Turbo S Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    603
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    800 Nm @ 2500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    9
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    641 bhp @ 6750 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    3745 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.6
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    No
    Front Tyres
    245 / 35 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-link rear suspension
    Front Suspension
    McPherson spring-strut suspension
    Rear Tyres
    305 / 30 R21
    Length
    4535
    Wheelbase
    2450
    Kerb Weight
    1640
    Height
    1303
    Width
    1900
    Bootspace
    128
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    4
    Doors
    2
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    67
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    No
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Remote Operated
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    60000
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Gesture Control
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Optional
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Optional
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Optional
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Optional
    Geo-Fence
    Optional
    Find My Car
    Optional
    Emergency Call
    Optional
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Split Rear Seat
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
    Interior Colours
    Black, Slate Grey
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Head-rests
    Front
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
    Porsche 911 Turbo S EMI
    EMI6,80,141 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    3,16,43,431
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    3,16,43,431
    Interest Amount
    91,65,014
    Payable Amount
    4,08,08,445

    Porsche 911 other Variants

    Carrera
    ₹1.94 Crore*On-Road Price
    2981 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,69,27,000
    RTO
    17,46,700
    Insurance
    6,84,199
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,93,58,399
    EMI@4,16,087/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    Carrera Cabriolet
    ₹2.06 Crore*On-Road Price
    2981 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Carrera S
    ₹2.11 Crore*On-Road Price
    2981 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Carrera S Cabriolet
    ₹2.30 Crore*On-Road Price
    2981 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
