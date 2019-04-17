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Porsche 911 Front Left Side
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Porsche 911 Front Wiper
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Porsche 911 Grille
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Porsche 911 Headlight
4/25
Porsche 911 Left Side View
5/25
Porsche 911 Rear Left View
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Porsche 911 Turbo S

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
4.36 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Porsche 911 Key Specs
Engine3591 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all 911 specs and features

911 Turbo S

911 Turbo S Prices

The 911 Turbo S, equipped with a Boxer engine with VTG twin turbo and Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹4.36 Crore (ex-showroom).

911 Turbo S Mileage

All variants of the 911 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

911 Turbo S Colours

The 911 Turbo S is available in 15 colour options: Guards Red, Black, Racing Yellow, Gentian Blue Metallic, Agate Grey Metallic, Aventurine Green Metallic, White, Gt Silver Metallic, Jet Black Metallic, Carmine Red, Cartagena Yellow Metallic, Lugano Blue, Shade Green Metallic, Slate Grey Neo, Crayon.

911 Turbo S Engine and Transmission

The 911 Turbo S is powered by a 3591 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 641 bhp @ 7500 rpm and 800 Nm @ 2500 rpm of torque.

911 Turbo S vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 911's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati GranTurismo priced between ₹2.72 Cr - 2.9 Cr or the Ferrari Portofino priced ₹3.5 Cr.

911 Turbo S Specs & Features

The 911 Turbo S has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Automatic Head Lamps, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.

Porsche 911 Turbo S Price

911 Turbo S

₹4.36 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,82,49,000
RTO
38,78,900
Insurance
15,06,426
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,36,34,826
EMI@9,37,883/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Porsche 911 Turbo S Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Boxer engine with VTG twin turbo
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
641 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
3591 cc, 6 Cylinders 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
322 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
No
Front Tyres
255 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson spring-strut suspension
Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R21

Capacity

Bootspace
128 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
63 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4535 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Height
1303 mm
Kerb Weight
1640 kg
Width
1900 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Door Pockets
Front
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Metallic
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Touch Screen Size
10.9 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Optional
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Optional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Optional
Geo-Fence
Optional
Emergency Call
Optional

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out, seat base bolsters: in / out, shoulder support bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
Yes
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black, Slate Grey
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Inclined
Head-rests
Front
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out, seat base bolsters: in / out, shoulder support bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back)
Porsche 911 Turbo S EMI
EMI8,44,094 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,92,71,343
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,92,71,343
Interest Amount
1,13,74,317
Payable Amount
5,06,45,660

Porsche 911 other Variants

911 Carrera

₹2.33 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,11,29,000
RTO
21,66,900
Insurance
29,023
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,33,25,423
EMI@5,01,354/mo
Add to Compare
Close

911 Carrera 4 GTS

₹3.22 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,82,14,000
RTO
28,75,400
Insurance
11,19,452
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,22,09,352
EMI@6,92,305/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

911 GT3 2WD Petrol 4.0L 7Speed Automatic 4STR

₹3.80 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,32,60,000
RTO
33,80,000
Insurance
13,14,038
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,79,54,538
EMI@8,15,791/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

911 Turbo 50 Years

₹4.31 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,77,49,000
RTO
38,28,900
Insurance
14,87,145
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,30,65,545
EMI@9,25,647/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Porsche 911 Alternatives

Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

2.72 - 2.9 Cr
+1
911vsGranTurismo
Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari Portofino

3.5 Cr
911vsPortofino
Ferrari Roma

Ferrari Roma

3.76 Cr
911vsRoma
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

2.75 - 4.1 Cr
+2
911vsMaybach GLS
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric

3.1 Cr
911vsG-Class Electric
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

3 Cr
911vsG-Class with EQ Power

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