911 is a 4 seater Coupe which has 5 variants. The price of 911 Turbo S (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.52 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 911 is a 4 seater Coupe which has 5 variants. The price of 911 Turbo S (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.52 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Turbo S is 67 litres & Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Max Torque: 800 Nm @ 2500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 67 BootSpace: 128 Mileage of Turbo S is 9 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less