What will be the RTO charges for Porsche 911 in Pune? The Porsche 911 Carrera will have RTO charges of Rs 20,50,000 in Pune.

What will be the Insurance charges for Porsche 911 in Pune? The insurance Charges for the Porsche 911 Carrera in Pune is Rs 6,65,793.

What is the detailed breakup of Porsche 911 in Pune? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Porsche 911 in Pune is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,69,27,000, RTO - Rs. 20,50,000, Insurance - Rs. 6,65,793, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Porsche 911 in Pune as Rs. 1,96,43,293 .

What is the on road price of Porsche 911? The on-road price of Porsche 911 in Pune starts at Rs. 1,96,43,293 and goes upto Rs. 2,29,25,864. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.