HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Gt3 Race Car Influenced Porsche 911 Gt3 R Rennsport Is A Mean Machine, Only 77 Units To Be Built

Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport debuts with 602 bhp, costs 8.68 crore

Porsche has uncovered a limited edition 911 GT3 R Rennsport model, which costs nearly one million dollars, translating to about 8.68 crore. This limited edition car is influenced by the Porsche GT3 race car. The German sportscar manufacturer owned by Volkswagen Group has said that there will be only 77 units of the 911 GT3 R Rennsport. Porsche sees the car as a modern-day 935 successor. Besides being a no-compromise performance machine, the Porsche 911 GT3R Rennsport is a collector's item too. The car will come available in seven different exterior colour options and there will be three designs as well.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport
Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport is powered by a naturally aspirated 4.2-litre flat-six engine, paired with a six-speed sequential gearbox.
Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport
Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport is powered by a naturally aspirated 4.2-litre flat-six engine, paired with a six-speed sequential gearbox.

Powering the Porsche 911 GT3 R Rennsport is a naturally aspirated 4.2-litre flat-six engine, which has been borrowed from the GT3 race car. However, the engine is not built to the GT3-class specifications. Paired with a six-speed sequential gearbox, this powerplant churns out 602 bhp peak power and channels energy to the rear wheels. Porsche has stated that the 911 GT3 R Rennsport's engine is tuned to run on E25 fuel and gets bespoke pistons and camshafts. Considering the fact that it comes with a higher compression ratio, the sound of the engine when spinning at 9,400 rpm is huge.

Also Read : Porsche 911 to remain the last combustion model in the lineup

Porsche claims that only the hood and the roof of the car are shared with the GT3 R. The front profile of the sportscar draws inspiration from the race car, but there is a wide range of tweaked elements like the shaped vents, panels and fins. There are no side mirrors. Instead, it gets cameras that need displays in the cockpit. The automaker has left the backside of the sportscar largely open to save weight.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Porsche 911 Gt3 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911 GT3
₹ 2.50 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Ferrari Portofino (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Portofino
₹ 3.50 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan GT-R
₹ 2.12 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw M8 (HT Auto photo)
BMW M8
₹ 2.15 - 2.18 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Aston Martin Vantage (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Vantage
₹ 2.95 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maserati Mc20 (HT Auto photo)
Maserati MC20
₹ 3.69 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The Porshe 911 GT3 R Rennsport runs on 18-inch BBS wheels wrapped with Michelin tyres, which have been specially developed for this car. The chassis and suspension setup have been taken straight from the GT3 race car.

Speaking about the car, Thorsten Klein, Style Porsche project manager for the GT3 R Rennsport, said that the car has been shaped by the automaker's rich history. "This is especially true in racing. This has subsequently inspired us, of course, but by no means did we want to produce a copy or an obvious retro paint job. The three options we selected are new interpretations," he said.

First Published Date: 01 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.