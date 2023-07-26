Porsche 911 to remain the last combustion model in the lineup. Details here

HT Auto
Porsche is planning to gradually transition its entire car lineup to electric vehicles. The Volkswagen Group-owned German high-performance car manufacturer aims for 80 per cent of its total global sales to come from electric vehicles by the end of this decade. Reuters reports that in the process of phasing out the internal combustion powertrain technology, the iconic 911 will be the last Porsche car to continue with the ICE technology.

26 Jul 2023
Porsche aims to phase out its internal combustion powertrains and transition to an all-electric vehicle fleet.

The iconic Porsche 911 will be the sole survivor of the automaker's combustion models as it has a strategic plan to transition to electric mobility over the next few years. Speaking about the automaker's electrification strategy, the Porsche Macan compact SUV will be the first to ditch the ICE and don an all-electric avatar, followed by the 718 sports car and then the popular Cayenne. Speaking of the Porsche 911, which accounted for 13 per cent of the company's total global sales in 2022, will remain an exception. The car brand aims to continue producing the Porsche 911 with a combustion engine as long as possible. However, expect it to ditch the combustion technology by the end of this decade or maximum by 2035, considering the tightening emission norms and growing focus on electrification from the governments.

Also Read : Porsche Macan EV teased, looks inspired by Taycan EV. Details here

Meanwhile, as part of Porsche's future powertrain strategy, the automaker is also investing heavily in e-fuels and advocating the sales of such greener fuel after 2035. Porsche has already invested in Chilean energy company HIF Global keeping an eye on the e-fuel. However, it has claimed that the EV plans and e-fuels investments are separate.

Porsche 911 (HT Auto photo)
Meanwhile, the auto company is still struggling with supply chain issues, especially for battery electric vehicle components. Porsche CEO Oliver Blume has said that it could be challenging to hit the sales target for its electric cars in 2023. "There is no week where we have no supply chain issue - we have to be very flexible," Blume said.

First Published Date: 26 Jul 2023

