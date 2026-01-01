|Engine
|4395 cc
|Mileage
|8.77 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The M8 Coupe, equipped with a S63 Twin-Turbocharged V8 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.78 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the M8 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 8.77 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The M8 Coupe is available in 9 colour options: Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Skyscraper Grey Metallic, Tanzanite Blue Metallic, Dravit Grey Metallic, Daytona Beach Blue, Aventurine Red Metallic, Marina Bay Blue Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Man Green Metallic.
The M8 Coupe is powered by a 4395 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 617 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 750 Nm @ 1800-5600 rpm of torque.
In the M8's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati GranTurismo priced between ₹2.72 Cr - 2.9 Cr or the Audi RS Q8 priced ₹2.49 Cr.
The M8 Coupe has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Headlight Height Adjuster, iPod Compatibility, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control and Heater.