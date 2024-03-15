Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

BMW M8 Coupe

1/3
2/3
3/3
2.39 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
BMW M8 Key Specs
Engine4395 cc
Mileage6.59 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all M8 specs and features

M8 Coupe Latest Updates

M8 is a 4 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of M8 Coupe (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.39 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Coupe

  • Engine Type: S63 Twin-Turbocharged V8
  • Max Torque: 750 Nm @ 1800 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 68
  • BootSpace: 420
    • Mileage of Coupe is 6.59 kmpl....Read More

    BMW M8 Coupe Price

    Coupe
    ₹2.39 Crore*On-Road Price
    4395 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,18,00,000
    RTO
    13,65,330
    Insurance
    7,31,000
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,38,96,830
    EMI@5,13,636/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    BMW M8 Coupe Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    750 Nm @ 1800 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    6.59
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    591 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Top Speed
    250
    Engine Type
    S63 Twin-Turbocharged V8
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    647
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    3.3
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Twin Turbo
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine
    4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6.1
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    275 / 40 R19
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Five-link Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper Control
    Front Suspension
    Double Wishbone Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper Control
    Rear Tyres
    285 / 40 R19
    Ground Clearance
    130
    Length
    4867
    Wheelbase
    2827
    Kerb Weight
    1960
    Height
    1353
    Width
    1907
    Bootspace
    420
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    4
    Doors
    2
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    68
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal & Driver
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    No
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Front
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    Front
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED,LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Gesture Control
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Optional
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Optional
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Optional
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    50:50 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
    Interior Colours
    Silverstone / Black, Black
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
    BMW M8 Coupe EMI
    EMI4,62,272 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,15,07,147
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,15,07,147
    Interest Amount
    62,29,202
    Payable Amount
    2,77,36,349

    BMW M8 Alternatives

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD

    3.22 - 3.73 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    M8 vs Huracan Evo
    Porsche 911 GT3

    Porsche 911 GT3 911 Carrera S Cabriolet

    2.5 Cr Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    M8 vs 911 GT3
    Aston Martin Vantage

    Aston Martin Vantage Coupe

    2.95 Cr Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    M8 vs Vantage

    Popular BMW Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming

    • BMW X7

      1.22 - 1.25 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • BMW X5

      93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • BMW X1

      45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • BMW Z4

      89.3 Lakhs* Onwards

      *Ex-showroom price

    • BMW i7

      1.95 - 2.5 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • BMW X8

      1 - 1.2 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    View all  BMW Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details