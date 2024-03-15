M8 is a 4 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of M8 Coupe (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.39 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Coupe M8 is a 4 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of M8 Coupe (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.39 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Coupe is 68 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: S63 Twin-Turbocharged V8 Max Torque: 750 Nm @ 1800 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 68 BootSpace: 420 Mileage of Coupe is 6.59 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less