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M8PriceMileageSpecifications
BMW M8 Front Left Side
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BMW M8 Grille
2/10
BMW M8 Taillight
3/10
BMW M8 Exhaust Pipe
4/10
BMW M8 Steering Wheel
5/10
BMW M8 Front Air Vents
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6/10

BMW M8 Coupe

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.78 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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BMW M8 Key Specs
Engine4395 cc
Mileage8.77 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all M8 specs and features

M8 Coupe

M8 Coupe Prices

The M8 Coupe, equipped with a S63 Twin-Turbocharged V8 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.78 Crore (ex-showroom).

M8 Coupe Mileage

All variants of the M8 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 8.77 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

M8 Coupe Colours

The M8 Coupe is available in 9 colour options: Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Skyscraper Grey Metallic, Tanzanite Blue Metallic, Dravit Grey Metallic, Daytona Beach Blue, Aventurine Red Metallic, Marina Bay Blue Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Man Green Metallic.

M8 Coupe Engine and Transmission

The M8 Coupe is powered by a 4395 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 617 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 750 Nm @ 1800-5600 rpm of torque.

M8 Coupe vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the M8's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati GranTurismo priced between ₹2.72 Cr - 2.9 Cr or the Audi RS Q8 priced ₹2.49 Cr.

M8 Coupe Specs & Features

The M8 Coupe has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Headlight Height Adjuster, iPod Compatibility, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control and Heater.

BMW M8 Coupe Price

M8 Coupe

₹2.78 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,44,00,000
RTO
24,54,730
Insurance
9,00,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,77,55,230
EMI@5,96,568/mo
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BMW M8 Coupe Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800-5600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.77 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
617 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
S63 Twin-Turbocharged V8
Driving Range
596 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.2 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper Control
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper Control
Rear Tyres
285 / 35 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4867 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Wheelbase
2827 mm
Height
1362 mm
Width
1907 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
420 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
68 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
No
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
Front
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Fog Lights
LED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
16
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Leather
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, shoulder support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split
Interior Colours
Silverstone / Black, Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, shoulder support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
BMW M8 Coupe EMI
EMI5,36,911 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,49,79,707
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,49,79,707
Interest Amount
72,34,973
Payable Amount
3,22,14,680

BMW M8 Alternatives

Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

2.72 - 2.9 Cr
+1
M8vsGranTurismo
Audi RS Q8

Audi RS Q8

2.49 Cr
+2
M8vsRS Q8
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

2.28 - 2.63 Cr
+1
M8vsMaybach EQS
Lexus LM

Lexus LM

2.1 - 2.62 Cr
M8vsLM
Lotus Emeya

Lotus Emeya

2.34 Cr
M8vsEmeya
BMW XM

BMW XM

2.55 Cr
+2
M8vsXM

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