Bmw M8 On Road Price

in Delhi
Bmw M8
Bmw M8 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M8 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M8
BMW M8 Price List, Specifications and Features

Coupe

4395 cc | 591 bhp | 1960 |

₹ 2.62 Crs
Ex Showroom Price
21,800,000
RTO
3,276,900
Insurance
1,122,403
Other Charges
Accessories Charges
0
FastTag Charges
500
On-Road Price
26,199,803
Starts from ₹4,08,356
Specifications Features
Ground Clearance
130
Length
4867
Wheelbase
2827
Kerb Weight
1960
Height
1353
Width
1907
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
No
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Front
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
Front
Side Window Blinds
No
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
6.59
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
591 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
250
Engine Type
S63 Twin-Turbocharged V8
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
647
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.3
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Minimum Turning Radius
6.1
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 40 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper Control
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone Axle with Adaptive Variable Damper Control
Rear Tyres
285 / 40 R19
Bootspace
420
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
4
Doors
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
68
Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Interior Colours
Silverstone / Black, Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Locate Bmw Dealers in Delhi

Kun Exclusive Express Avenue

mapicon
No:49, 50 L, Express Avenue,ground Floor,shop No:ugfd 01,whites Rd,express Estate,royapettah,chennai, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600014
phoneicon
+91 - 9176856666
   

Bmw Kun Exclusive

mapicon
20, Gst Road,meenambakkam,chennai,, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600027
phoneicon
+91 - 9841079922
   

Kun Exclusive - Omr

mapicon
No. 155, Old Mahabalipuram Rd,sholinganallur,chennai,, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600119
phoneicon
+91 - 9176856666

