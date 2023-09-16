HT Auto
2024 Lexus LC 500h Limited Edition launched in India, priced at 2.50 crore

Luxury marquee, Lexus has launched the 2024 LC 500h Limited Edition in India priced at 2.50 crore (ex-showroom). The 2024 Lexus LC 500h Limited Edition sports coupe celebrates a journey of eight years in hybrid electric battery technology. The LC500h is one of the most gorgeous coupes on sale in India and the limited edition remains mechanically the same barring a few changes.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 16 Sep 2023, 10:19 AM
The 2024 Lexus LC 500h Limited Edition gets the new pearlescent white paint scheme with jet-black highlights
The 2024 Lexus LC 500h Limited Edition gets the new pearlescent white paint scheme with jet-black highlights

The 2024 Lexus LC 500h Limited Edition gets an exclusive Hakugin Exterior pearlescent white paint scheme with jet-black highlights on the grille. The automaker says the colour scheme has been inspired by the traditional porcelain craftsmanship - Hakugin. The limited edition coupe also gets 21-inch matte aluminium alloy wheels, while there’s a fixed aero-inspired wing and front bumper canards to improve aerodynamics. The cabin gets an exclusive Kachi-Blue interior that promises to exude calmness. There are ‘Limited Edition’ scuff plates, while the seats have been upholstered in Alcantara leather.

The cabin gets an exclusive Kachi-Blue interior with Alcantara leather upholstery
Commenting on the new limited edition LC 500h, Naveen Soni, President - Lexus India said, “The launch of the LC500h limited-edition is in sync with our commitment to designing products that offer unparalleled luxury and superior performance. The exotic design of this sports coupe exudes superb craftsmanship, and the sophisticated underpinnings ensure impeccable luxury and extraordinary handling coexist. Lexus guests have highly appreciated this beauty on the wheels and we believe the limited edition will further impress our guests and fans alike with its stunning exteriors and impressive power."

The 2024 Lexus LC 500h Limited Edition gets a fixed carbon fibre rear wing and front bumper canards for better aerodynamics
The 2024 Lexus LC 500h Limited Edition gets a fixed carbon fibre rear wing and front bumper canards for better aerodynamics

Power on the 2024 Lexus LC 500h Limited Edition comes from the familiar 3.5-litre naturally-aspirated V6 engine paired with an electric motor with a self-charging lithium-ion battery. The petrol engine offers 296 bhp and 348 Nm of peak torque, while the electric motor churns out 177 bhp and 330 Nm. The combined output stands at 354 bhp. The LC 500h gets a 10-ratio automatic transmission with the hybrid system using a 4-speed automatic with a CVT unit.

First Published Date: 16 Sep 2023, 10:18 AM IST
TAGS: Lexus LC 500h 2024 Lexus LC 500h Limited Edition Lexus LC 500h Lexus India

