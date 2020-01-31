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LC 500hPriceMileageSpecifications
Lexus LC 500h Front Right Side
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Lexus LC 500h Front View
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Lexus LC 500h Headlight
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Lexus LC 500h Rear Left View
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Lexus LC 500h Rear Right Side
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Lexus LC 500h Rear View
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Lexus LC 500h Limited Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.46 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Lexus LC 500h Key Specs
Engine3456 cc
Mileage14.8 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionBoth
View all LC 500h specs and features

LC 500h Limited Edition

LC 500h Limited Edition Prices

The LC 500h Limited Edition, equipped with a 3.5L 8GR-FXS V6 and Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.46 Crore (ex-showroom).

LC 500h Limited Edition Mileage

All variants of the LC 500h deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.8 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

LC 500h Limited Edition Colours

The LC 500h Limited Edition is available in 10 colour options: Naples Yellow, Dark Gray Mica, Sonic Sliver, Sonic Titanium, Amber Crystal Shine, White Nova Glass Flake, Deep Blue Mica, Graphite Black Glass Flake, Black, Radiant Red Contrast Layering.

LC 500h Limited Edition Engine and Transmission

The LC 500h Limited Edition is powered by a 3456 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 295 bhp @ 6600 rpm and 350 Nm @ 5100 rpm of torque.

LC 500h Limited Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the LC 500h's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lexus LM priced between ₹2.1 Cr - 2.62 Cr.

LC 500h Limited Edition Specs & Features

The LC 500h Limited Edition has Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cruise Control, Headlight Height Adjuster, AM/FM Radio, Gear Indicator, Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Rear Defogger, Rain-sensing Wipers, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Heater.

Lexus LC 500h Limited Edition Price

LC 500h Limited Edition

₹2.46 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,15,60,000
RTO
22,10,000
Insurance
8,62,858
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,46,33,358
EMI@5,29,467/mo
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Lexus LC 500h Limited Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 5100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.8
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
295 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
3.5L 8GR-FXS V6
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
Driving Range
1214
Battery
44 kWh, Lithium Ion, 650 Volt,Battery Placed In Boot
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Max Engine Performance
354 bhp @ 6600 rpm, 500 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Motor Performance
177 bhp 300 Nm
Engine
3456 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.3
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
245 / 40 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link type, coil springs, gas-filled shock absorbers, stabilizer bar
Front Suspension
Multi-link type, coil springs, gas-filled shock absorbers, stabilizer bar
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R21

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
140
Length
4770
Wheelbase
2870
Kerb Weight
1985
Height
1345
Width
1920

Capacity

Bootspace
132
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
4
Doors
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
82

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Front
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
Front
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
TFT Display

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Analogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
No
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Ocher, Black, Dark Rose / Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Lexus LC 500h Limited Edition EMI
EMI4,76,520 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,21,70,022
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,21,70,022
Interest Amount
64,21,193
Payable Amount
2,85,91,215

Lexus LC 500h other Variants

LC 500h Coupe

₹2.40 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,09,72,000
RTO
21,51,200
Insurance
8,40,184
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,39,63,884
EMI@5,15,077/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Lexus LC 500h Alternatives

Lexus LM

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2.1 - 2.62 Cr
LC 500hvsLM

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