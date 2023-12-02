LC 500h is a 4 seater Coupe which has 2 variants. The price of LC 500h Limited Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.46 Crore. The fuel capacity & LC 500h is a 4 seater Coupe which has 2 variants. The price of LC 500h Limited Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.46 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Limited Edition is 82 litres & Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cruise Control, Headlight Height Adjuster, Rear Defogger, Rain-sensing Wipers and specs like: Engine Type: 3.5L 8GR-FXS V6 Max Torque: 350 Nm @ 5100 rpm Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 82 BootSpace: 132 Mileage of Limited Edition is 14.8 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less