LC 500h vs 911 GT3 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lc 500h 911 gt3 Brand Lexus Porsche Price ₹ 2.1 Cr ₹ 2.75 Cr Range 1214 - Mileage 12.3 kmpl 5.5 kmpl Battery Capacity 44 kwh - Engine Capacity - 3996 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LC 500h and Porsche 911 GT3, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe and Porsche 911 GT3 Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (last recorded price) for with Touring Package. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. 911 GT3: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.