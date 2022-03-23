Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
With the launch of the NX 350h, Lexus India plans to take its luxury vehicle segment to new highs and aims to challenge the German rivals in coming days. The Japanese carmaker also has EV plans lined up for India. Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India, speaks exclusively to HT Auto about the carmaker's India roadmap.
First Published Date: 23 Mar 2022, 11:08 AM IST
TAGS: Lexus Lexus India Naveen Soni Lexus 350 Lexus NX 350 Lexus NX 350h Lexus UX 300e UX 300e Electric vehicle Electric car EVs
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS