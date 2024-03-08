Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance hybrid SUV deliveries commence in India

Lexus has commenced deliveries of the fifth-generation RX 500h F Sport Performance in India. The Lexus RX 500h was first showcased in India at the 2023 Auto Expo last January and order books for the luxury hybrid SUV were opened at the same time. The company says the model garnered significant interest since its unveiling in the country. The new Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance variant is priced at ₹1.18 crore (ex-showroom).

The new generation Lexus RX 500h witnesses a complete overhaul to its design and performance over its predecessor. The model arrives with the tried and tested 2.4-litre inline four-cylinder engine with the Direct4 hybrid electric system tuned to produce 247 bhp, paired with an electronically controlled variable transmission. The SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.9 seconds, while the hybrid powertrain ensures higher fuel efficiency over comparable petrol-powered SUVs.

Speaking about the announcement, Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice-President, Lexus India said “We are thrilled to begin deliveries of the highly anticipated Lexus RX 500h F SPORT Performance, which is a statement vehicle embraced by a new generation of discerning, young & responsible buyers with specific preference for luxury SUVs. These young buyers are environmentally conscious and understand the intrinsic advantage of hybrid electric technology along with sporty performance capabilities. We believe the RX 500h F Sport Performance perfectly matches such expectations of our young guest and we’re confident that the RX series will continue to remain a pioneer for years to come."

The Lexus RX500h F Sport Performance packs Dynamic Rear Steering, which adjusts the rear wheels up to four degrees in alignment with the front wheels. The model also packs an eAxle for better efficiency from the motor, and Active Sound Control, which amplifies the exhaust sound.

The new Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance is positioned above the RX 350h already on sale in the country. The model sports four driving modes - Normal, Eco, Sport and Custom. It also gets an Electronically Controlled Brake System (ECB). The SUV rides on 21-inch aluminium alloy wheels.

Inside, the RX 500h comes with the Tazuma cockpit that brings an opulent cabin covered in leather upholstery. The SUV also gets a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment display with connected car tech via the Lexus India app, along with a panoramic sunroof. Safety features include radar cruise control, lane tracing assist, lane departure assist, pre-collision system vehicle detection, seven airbags and more. Lexus is offering an 8-year warranty on the hybrid battery on the RX 500h

