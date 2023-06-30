HT Auto
Deliveries of Lexus RX 350H SUV start across India. Here are the main highlights

Deliveries of the fifth-generation Lexus RX 350H SUV, showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023 in January, was officially started in India from Friday onwards. Bookings for the model had been open since January itself.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 30 Jun 2023, 15:15 PM
The fifth-generation Lexus RX SUV has been officially launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95.80 lakh (ex-showroom). It has been made available in two powertrain options - the RX350h Luxury Hybrid and the RX500h F-Sport+, 
The Lexus RX has been made available in two variants with the top-end RX Panasonic carrying a price sticker of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 crore (ex-showroom).
The latest Lexus RX boasts of Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, Direct4 Drive force technology, HEV system and a powerful Turbo hybrid performance.
The Lexus RX 350h Hybrid will be powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine while the Lexus RX 500h F-Sport Performance gets the brand's first hybrid electric system that integrates the high-torque 2.4-litre turbocharged engine.
In the Lexus RX, the driver's seat is in focus and has been designed to encourage a deeper connection between the car and the driver, 
The latest Lexus RX model comes in two variants and carries a price tag of ₹95.80 lakh before taxes.
Lexus India claims that it has received a very positive response to the latest RX 350H SUV from interested buyers in the country. That could mostly be due to the slew of updates that the model now gets, including styling changes on the outside as well as features updates in the cabin.

Lexus RX is a pivotal model for the company in the country as India accounts for around 30 per cent of the overall sales in the APAC region. And the latest model is likely to build on the success. “New RX bookings from January to June is more than double of what we have sold in the last five years. This only reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences as we are confident that the RX will pioneer a new segment in the luxury SUV space with its innovative product offering, breathtaking design, and thrilling performance," said Naveen Soni, Lexus India President.

Lexus RX SUV - Key specs

The Lexus RX 350h Hybrid will be powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine paired with a hybrid transaxle and a rear E-Four electric motor. It is capable of producing 247 hp paired with an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission. It can accelerate from 0–100 kmph in 7.9 seconds.

Lexus RX SUV - Key updates

The Lexus RX Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, Direct4 Drive force technology, HEV system and a powerful Turbo hybrid performance. The driver's seat is in focus and has been designed to encourage a deeper connection between the car and the driver, based on the Tazuna concept. The driver gets better control of the vehicle.

First Published Date: 30 Jun 2023, 15:14 PM IST
TAGS: Lexus India Lexus Lexus RX

