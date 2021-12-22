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TaycanPriceRangeSpecifications
Porsche Taycan Front Left Side
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Porsche Taycan Front View
2/25
Porsche Taycan Grille
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Porsche Taycan Headlight
4/25
Porsche Taycan Rear Left View
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Porsche Taycan Rear Right Side
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Porsche Taycan Turbo

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.17 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Taycan Turbo

Taycan Turbo Prices

The Taycan Turbo enables a claimed single-charge range of 348 Km, is priced at ₹2.17 Crore (ex-showroom).

Taycan Turbo Range

The Taycan Turbo delivers a claimed single-charge range of 348 Km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Taycan Turbo Colours

The Taycan Turbo is available in 6 colour options: Frozen Berry Metallic, Gentian Blue Metallic, Volcano Grey Metallic, Jet Black Metallic, Frozen Blue Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic.

Taycan Turbo Battery & Range

The Taycan Turbo allows for 348 Km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 9 Hours (11 kW AC Charger).

Taycan Turbo vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Taycan Turbo include the Porsche Cayenne EV priced between ₹1.76 Cr - 2.26 Cr and the Lotus Emeya priced ₹2.34 Cr.

Taycan Turbo Specs & Features

The Taycan Turbo has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Voice Command, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator and Average Speed.

Porsche Taycan Turbo Price

Taycan Turbo

₹2.17 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,08,00,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
8,29,249
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,16,83,749
EMI@4,66,068/mo
Add to Compare
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Porsche Taycan Turbo Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor on Rear Axle
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.2 seconds
Driving Range
348 Km
Transmission
Automatic - 2 Gears, Sport Mode
Battery
93.4 kWh
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Max Motor Performance
625 bhp, 850 Nm
Charging Time
9 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
260 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Adaptive Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Adaptive Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
285 / 40 R20

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
450 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4963 mm
Ground Clearance
128 mm
Wheelbase
2900 mm
Kerb Weight
2305 kg
Height
1381 mm
Width
2144 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Optional

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Aluminium
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
NOt Avvailable
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
YES
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full Time
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (seat height up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seats
Front Only
Interior Colours
Black, Slate Grey, Black / Chalk Beige
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Porsche Taycan Turbo EMI
EMI4,19,462 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,95,15,374
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,95,15,374
Interest Amount
56,52,316
Payable Amount
2,51,67,690

Porsche Taycan other Variants

Taycan 4s

₹1.70 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,63,00,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
6,55,718
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,70,10,218
EMI@3,65,616/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Taycan RWD

₹1.74 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,67,00,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
6,71,143
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,74,25,643
EMI@3,74,545/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Porsche Taycan Alternatives

Porsche Cayenne EV

Porsche Cayenne EV

1.76 - 2.26 Cr
TaycanvsCayenne EV
Lotus Emeya

Lotus Emeya

2.34 Cr
TaycanvsEmeya
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

1.41 Cr
+2
TaycanvsEQE
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

1.33 - 1.48 Cr
+3
TaycanvsEQS SUV
Porsche Macan EV

Porsche Macan EV

1.22 - 1.69 Cr
TaycanvsMacan EV
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

2.28 - 2.63 Cr
+1
TaycanvsMaybach EQS

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