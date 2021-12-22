Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Battery Capacity
|93.4 Kwh
|Max Speed
|260 Kmph
|Range
|400 Km
|Charging Time
|9 Hrs
Taycan is a 5 seater Coupe which has 4 variants. The price of Taycan Turbo in Delhi is Rs. 2.17 Crore. It offers many features like Heater, Average Speed, Child
Taycan is a 5 seater Coupe which has 4 variants. The price of Taycan Turbo in Delhi is Rs. 2.17 Crore. It offers many features like Heater, Average Speed, Child Safety Lock, Rear Defogger, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price