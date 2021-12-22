The Taycan Turbo enables a claimed single-charge range of 348 Km, is priced at ₹2.17 Crore (ex-showroom).
The Taycan Turbo delivers a claimed single-charge range of 348 Km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Taycan Turbo is available in 6 colour options: Frozen Berry Metallic, Gentian Blue Metallic, Volcano Grey Metallic, Jet Black Metallic, Frozen Blue Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic.
The Taycan Turbo allows for 348 Km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 9 Hours (11 kW AC Charger).
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Taycan Turbo include the Porsche Cayenne EV priced between ₹1.76 Cr - 2.26 Cr and the Lotus Emeya priced ₹2.34 Cr.
The Taycan Turbo has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Voice Command, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator and Average Speed.