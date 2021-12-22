The Taycan 4s enables a claimed single-charge range of 304 Km, is priced at ₹1.70 Crore (ex-showroom).
The Taycan 4s delivers a claimed single-charge range of 304 Km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Taycan 4s is available in 6 colour options: Frozen Berry Metallic, Gentian Blue Metallic, Volcano Grey Metallic, Jet Black Metallic, Frozen Blue Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic.
The Taycan 4s allows for 304 Km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 9 Hours (11 kW AC Charger).
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Taycan 4s include the Porsche Cayenne EV priced between ₹1.76 Cr - 2.26 Cr and the Lotus Emeya priced ₹2.34 Cr.
The Taycan 4s has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Voice Command, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator and Average Speed.