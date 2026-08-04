In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus LC 500h and Porsche Taycan, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe, Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LC 500h vs Taycan Comparison