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Lexus LC 500h vs Porsche Taycan

In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus LC 500h and Porsche Taycan, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus LC 500h Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe, Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. LC 500h gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LC 500h vs Taycan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lc 500h Taycan
BrandLexusPorsche
Price₹ 2.1 Cr₹ 1.67 Cr
Range1214452-544 km/charge
Battery Capacity44 kwh89 kWh
Charging Time--

Filters
LC 500h
Lexus LC 500h
Coupe
₹2.10 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Taycan
Porsche Taycan
RWD
₹1.67 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Lexus LC 500h Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Rear Left View
Instrument Cluster
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
Seat Headrest
Configuration Selector Knob
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 5100 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
14.8-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
295 bhp @ 6600 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine Type
3.5L 8GR-FXS V6-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One Motor Each on Front and Rear Axle
Driving Range
1214-
Battery
44 kWh, Lithium Ion, 650 Volt,Battery Placed In Boot-
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Max Engine Performance
354 bhp @ 6600 rpm, 500 Nm @ 3000 rpm-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Max Motor Performance
177 bhp 300 Nm402 bhp, 410 Nm
Engine
3456 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Four Wheel Steering
Yes-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
245 / 40 R21-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link type, coil springs, gas-filled shock absorbers, stabilizer barAdaptive Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Multi-link type, coil springs, gas-filled shock absorbers, stabilizer barAdaptive Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R21-
Ground Clearance
140127 mm
Length
47704963 mm
Wheelbase
28702900 mm
Kerb Weight
1985-
Height
13451379 mm
Width
19202144 mm
Bootspace
132-
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
45 Person
Doors
24 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
82-
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
Front-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
Front-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED,LED-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
TFT DisplayTouch-screen Display
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
DynamicNot Applicable
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes (Roof-mounted)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofOptional
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
NoCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Interior Colours
Ocher, Black, Dark Rose / Black-
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,39,63,8841,74,25,643
Ex-Showroom Price
2,09,72,0001,67,00,000
RTO
21,51,20054,000
Insurance
8,40,1846,71,143
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,15,0773,74,545

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