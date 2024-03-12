Porsche unwraps Taycan Turbo GT, its quickest and most powerful car ever

Porsche has taken the wrap off its Tayca Turbo GT, which comes as the quickest and most powerful car the German sportscar marque has ever made. Interestingly, even the base variant of the Porsche Taycan is quick enough as it is capable of reaching the 0-100 kmph mark in 4.5 seconds and the top-end Turbo S variant does the same in about 2.3 seconds with the help of launch control. However, Porsche was not happy with this and it further upped the benchmark with the Taycan Turbo GT.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT promises to reach the 100 kmph mark from a standstill position in just 2.1 seconds, faster than the Turbo S variant. Besides being lightning quick, the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is also the most powerful car the automaker has ever made. It comes promising 766 bhp peak power as standard, which can be increased up to 1,005 bhp with the new Attack Mode function. Also, the Taycan Turbo GT churns out 1,344 Nm of maximum torque. This electric mean machine can reach a top speed of up to 305 kmph.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Porsche Taycan 93.4 kwh 260 kmph 302 km ₹ 1.50 - 2.10 Cr Compare View Offers Porsche Macan EV 100 kWh 260 kmph 591 km ₹ 1.65 Cr Compare Porsche 911 3745.0 Petrol Automatic ₹ 1.64 - 3.08 Cr Compare View Offers Porsche Macan 2995 cc Petrol Automatic ₹ 69.98 - 84.04 Lakhs Compare View Offers Porsche Panamera 3996.0 Multiple Both ₹ 1.44 - 2.71 Cr Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc Multiple Both ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Watch: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo EV pushed to the limits on sand and snow

Porsche claims that the Attack Mode in the Taycan Turbo GT offers an additional jolt of power for 10-second increments, which is similar to the push-to-pass function available in other Taycan models. There is a major difference in terms of power generated in these modes as well. While the push-to-pass function generates 94 bhp peak power, the Attack Mode sends up to 161 bhp power to all four wheels. To achieve that, all the driver needs to do is tug the right paddle shifter. However, Porsche stated that the Attack Mode is meant for track use only, as using this on public roads can be highly risky.

Besides the mechanical upgrades, the Taycan Turbo GT also gets some significant weight reduction mechanisms. Porsche claims to have gone to great lengths to shelve some extra weight from the car. It gets carbon fibre elements for the B pillars, side mirrors and side skirts. The weight of the luggage compartment too has been reduced. Porsche even ripped out the analogue clock from the car to reduce some weight.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT gets carbon ceramic brakes and 21-inch forged wheels that are lighter than those on the Turbo S. The wheels come wrapped with Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tyres. It gets Porsche's Active Ride suspension as standard with specific tuning, while a new front spoiler with aero blades and a flap atop the adaptive rear spoiler also comes standard for this EV. Additional aerodynamic elements include an underbody air deflector and a new front diffuser, a fixed rear wing with a unique carbon fibre weave.

First Published Date: