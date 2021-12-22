Saved Articles

HT Auto

Porsche Taycan Turbo s

2.39 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Porsche Taycan Key Specs
Battery Capacity93.4 Kwh
Max Speed260 Kmph
Range325 Km
Charging Time9 Hrs
Taycan Turbo s Latest Updates

Taycan is a 5 seater Coupe which has 4 variants. The price of Taycan Turbo s (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.39 Crore. It offers many features like Heater,

  • Engine Type: Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor on Rear Axle
  • Transmission: Automatic - 2 Gears, Sport Mode
  • BootSpace: 450 litres
    Porsche Taycan Turbo s Price

    Turbo s
    ₹2.39 Crore*On-Road Price
    93.4 Kwh
    260 Kmph
    325 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,29,00,000
    RTO
    54,000
    Insurance
    9,10,230
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,38,64,730
    EMI@5,12,946/mo
    Porsche Taycan Turbo s Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Top Speed
    260 Kmph
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    2.8 seconds
    Engine
    Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
    Engine Type
    Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor on Rear Axle
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Max Motor Performance
    625 bhp 1050 Nm
    Driving Range
    348 Km
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Transmission
    Automatic - 2 Gears, Sport Mode
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Battery
    93.4 kWh, Lithium Ion, 800 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
    Battery Charging
    9 Hrs @ 220 Volt
    Electric Motor
    2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle
    Range
    325 km
    Max Speed
    260 kmph
    Front Suspension
    Adaptive Air Suspension
    Rear Suspension
    Adaptive Air Suspension
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.6 metres
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    265 / 35 R21
    Rear Tyres
    305 / 30 R21
    Length
    4963 mm
    Width
    2144 mm
    Height
    1381 mm
    Wheelbase
    2900 mm
    Ground Clearance
    128 mm
    Kerb Weight
    2295 kg
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    450 litres
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Heater
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Cruise Control
    Adaptive
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Tachometer
    No
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Optional
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body Kit
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Scuff Plates
    Illuminated
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    All
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    60000
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    160000
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Headlights
    LED
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Gesture Control
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Optional
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    NOt Avvailable
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    Optional
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Speakers
    6+
    USB Compatibility
    YES
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    CD Player
    No
    DVD Playback
    No
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Find My Car
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Alexa Compatibility
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Full Time
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Airbags
    10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    18 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    18 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Ventilated Seats
    Front Only
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Interior Colours
    Black, Slate Grey, Black / Chalk Beige
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    EMI4,61,652 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,14,78,257
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,14,78,257
    Interest Amount
    62,20,834
    Payable Amount
    2,76,99,091

    Rwd
    ₹1.60 Crore*On-Road Price
    79.2 Kwh
    230 Kmph
    302 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,50,00,000
    RTO
    54,000
    Insurance
    9,10,230
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,59,64,730
    EMI@3,43,144/mo
    4s
    ₹1.70 Crore*On-Road Price
    79.2 Kwh
    250 Kmph
    408 Km
    Turbo
    ₹2.17 Crore*On-Road Price
    93.4 Kwh
    260 Kmph
    400 Km
