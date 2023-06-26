Porsche Taycan Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Porsche Taycan comes in four electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Taycan measures 4,963 mm in length, 2,144 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,900 mm. The ground clearance of Taycan is 128 mm. A five-seat model, Porsche Taycan sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Porsche Taycan price starts at ₹ 1.5 Cr and goes upto ₹ 2.1 Cr (Ex-showroom). Porsche Taycan comes in 4 variants. Porsche Taycan top variant price is ₹ 2.29 Cr.
₹1.5 Cr*
326 bhp 345 Nm
230 kmph
302 km
₹1.63 Cr*
435 bhp 640 Nm
250 kmph
408 km
₹2.08 Cr*
625 bhp 850 Nm
260 kmph
400 km
₹2.29 Cr*
625 bhp 1050 Nm
260 kmph
325 km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price