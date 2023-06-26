HT Auto
Porsche Taycan Specifications

Porsche Taycan is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,50,00,000 in India. It is available in 4 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
Porsche Taycan Specs

Porsche Taycan comes in four electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Taycan measures 4,963 mm in length, 2,144 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,900 mm. The ground clearance of Taycan ...Read More

Porsche Taycan Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Turbo s
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Battery Charging
9 Hrs @ 220 Volt
Transmission
Automatic - 2 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6
Range
325 km
Top Speed
260 Kmph
Fuel Type
Electric
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor on Rear Axle
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.8 seconds
Driving Range
348 Km
Battery
93.4 kWh, Lithium Ion, 800 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
625 bhp 1050 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Max Speed
260 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
265 / 35 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Adaptive Air Suspension
Rear Suspension
Adaptive Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R21
Length
4963 mm
Ground Clearance
128 mm
Wheelbase
2900 mm
Height
1381 mm
Kerb Weight
2295 kg
Width
2144 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
450 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Optional
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Gesture Control
No
CD Player
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
NOt Avvailable
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
YES
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
No
Voice Command
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full Time
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seats
Front Only
Interior Colours
Black, Slate Grey, Black / Chalk Beige
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Porsche Taycan News

Porsche Macan EV will be the automaker's second pure electric car, slated to launch in 2024.
Porsche Macan EV teased, looks inspired by Taycan EV. Details here
26 Jun 2023
Porsche eBike Cross Performance is offered in one colour option and in three sizes.
The latest Porsche e-bikes are inspired by 911 and Taycan. So are the prices
31 May 2023
Porsche Taycan EV production was slowed down due to a shortage of high-voltage heaters.
Porsche Taycan EV looks at a steep production ramp up
4 May 2023
Porche Taycan EV sales slump has been attributed to supply chain bottlenecks.
Porsche Taycan EV global sales slumped in Q1 2023 to 9,152 units
24 Apr 2023
Maserati Quattroporte EV could come promising around 1,000 hp peak power.
Maserati Quattroporte EV to rival Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S Plaid
2 Apr 2023
Porsche Taycan Variants & Price List

Porsche Taycan price starts at ₹ 1.5 Cr and goes upto ₹ 2.1 Cr (Ex-showroom). Porsche Taycan comes in 4 variants. Porsche Taycan top variant price is ₹ 2.29 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Rwd
1.5 Cr*
326 bhp 345 Nm
230 kmph
302 km
4s
1.63 Cr*
435 bhp 640 Nm
250 kmph
408 km
Turbo
2.08 Cr*
625 bhp 850 Nm
260 kmph
400 km
Turbo s
2.29 Cr*
625 bhp 1050 Nm
260 kmph
325 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

