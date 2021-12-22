hamburger icon
TaycanPriceRangeSpecifications
Porsche Taycan Front Left Side
1/25
Porsche Taycan Front View
2/25
Porsche Taycan Grille
3/25
Porsche Taycan Headlight
4/25
Porsche Taycan Rear Left View
5/25
Porsche Taycan Rear Right Side
View all Images
6/25

Porsche Taycan RWD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.74 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

Taycan RWD

Taycan RWD Prices

The Taycan RWD, featuring a 89 kWh battery pack, is priced at ₹1.74 Crore (ex-showroom).

Taycan RWD Range

The Taycan RWD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Taycan RWD Colours

The Taycan RWD is available in 6 colour options: Frozen Berry Metallic, Gentian Blue Metallic, Volcano Grey Metallic, Jet Black Metallic, Frozen Blue Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic.

Taycan RWD Battery & Range

The Taycan RWD is powered by a 89 kWh battery pack.

Taycan RWD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Taycan RWD include the Porsche Cayenne EV priced between ₹1.76 Cr - 2.26 Cr and the Lotus Emeya priced ₹2.34 Cr.

Taycan RWD Specs & Features

The Taycan RWD has Average Speed, GPS Navigation System, Heads Up Display (HUD), Door Ajar Warning, Distance to Empty, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Steering mounted controls and USB Compatibility.

Porsche Taycan RWD Price

Taycan RWD

₹1.74 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,67,00,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
6,71,143
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,74,25,643
EMI@3,74,545/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Porsche Taycan RWD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
89 kWh
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One Motor Each on Front and Rear Axle
Transmission
Automatic
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp, 410 Nm
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
230 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Adaptive Air Suspension
Rear Suspension
Adaptive Air Suspension

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4963 mm
Ground Clearance
127 mm
Wheelbase
2900 mm
Height
1379 mm
Width
2144 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
No
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes (Roof-mounted)
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Optional

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Optional
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
iPod Compatibility
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Porsche Taycan RWD EMI
EMI3,37,091 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,56,83,078
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,56,83,078
Interest Amount
45,42,353
Payable Amount
2,02,25,431

Porsche Taycan other Variants

Taycan 4s

₹1.70 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,63,00,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
6,55,718
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,70,10,218
EMI@3,65,616/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Taycan Turbo

₹2.17 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,08,00,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
8,29,249
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,16,83,749
EMI@4,66,068/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Porsche Taycan Alternatives

Porsche Cayenne EV

Porsche Cayenne EV

1.76 - 2.26 Cr
TaycanvsCayenne EV
Lotus Emeya

Lotus Emeya

2.34 Cr
TaycanvsEmeya
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

1.41 Cr
+2
TaycanvsEQE
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

1.33 - 1.48 Cr
+3
TaycanvsEQS SUV
Porsche Macan EV

Porsche Macan EV

1.22 - 1.69 Cr
TaycanvsMacan EV
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

2.28 - 2.63 Cr
+1
TaycanvsMaybach EQS

Popular Coupe Cars

Aston Martin Vanquish

Aston Martin Vanquish

8.85 Cr
Vanquish Price in Delhi
Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

3.99 Cr
Vantage Price in Delhi
Audi Q3 Sportback

Audi Q3 Sportback

53.55 - 53.86 Lakhs
Q3 Sportback Price in Delhi
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

46.9 - 48.9 Lakhs
2 Series Gran Coupe Price in Delhi
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 Cr
M4 Competition Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Coupe Carss

view all specs and features

Top Electric Cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

₹10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

₹10.77 - 19.72 Lakhs
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Cars

Top Luxury Cars

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.07 - 2.62 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

₹2.4 - 4.66 Cr
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

₹2.18 - 2.25 Cr
Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

₹51.8 - 55 Lakhs
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹2.11 - 3.82 Cr
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Porsche Cars

  • Popular
View all  Porsche Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 26.95 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers