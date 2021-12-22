The Taycan RWD, featuring a 89 kWh battery pack, is priced at ₹1.74 Crore (ex-showroom).
The Taycan RWD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Taycan RWD is available in 6 colour options: Frozen Berry Metallic, Gentian Blue Metallic, Volcano Grey Metallic, Jet Black Metallic, Frozen Blue Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic.
The Taycan RWD is powered by a 89 kWh battery pack.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Taycan RWD include the Porsche Cayenne EV priced between ₹1.76 Cr - 2.26 Cr and the Lotus Emeya priced ₹2.34 Cr.
The Taycan RWD has Average Speed, GPS Navigation System, Heads Up Display (HUD), Door Ajar Warning, Distance to Empty, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Steering mounted controls and USB Compatibility.