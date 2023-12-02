Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|3456 cc
|Mileage
|14.8 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Both
LC 500h is a 4 seater Coupe which has 2 variants. The price of LC 500h Coupe (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.40 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission
LC 500h is a 4 seater Coupe which has 2 variants. The price of LC 500h Coupe (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.40 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Coupe is 82 litres & Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cruise Control, Headlight Height Adjuster, Rear Defogger, Rain-sensing Wipers and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price