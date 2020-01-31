|Engine
|3456 cc
|Mileage
|14.8 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Both
The LC 500h Coupe, equipped with a 3.5L 8GR-FXS V6 and Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.40 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the LC 500h deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.8 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The LC 500h Coupe is available in 10 colour options: Naples Yellow, Dark Gray Mica, Sonic Sliver, Sonic Titanium, Amber Crystal Shine, White Nova Glass Flake, Deep Blue Mica, Graphite Black Glass Flake, Black, Radiant Red Contrast Layering.
The LC 500h Coupe is powered by a 3456 cc engine mated to a Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 295 bhp @ 6600 rpm and 350 Nm @ 5100 rpm of torque.
In the LC 500h's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lexus LM priced between ₹2.1 Cr - 2.62 Cr.
The LC 500h Coupe has Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cruise Control, Headlight Height Adjuster, AM/FM Radio, Gear Indicator, Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Rear Defogger, Rain-sensing Wipers, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Heater.