Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Lexus LC 500h Coupe

1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
View all Images
6/15
2.40 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Lexus LC 500h Key Specs
Engine3456 cc
Mileage14.8 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionBoth
View all LC 500h specs and features

LC 500h Coupe Latest Updates

LC 500h is a 4 seater Coupe which has 2 variants. The price of LC 500h Coupe (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.40 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: 3.5L 8GR-FXS V6
  • Max Torque: 350 Nm @ 5100 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 82
  • BootSpace: 132
    • Mileage of Coupe is 14.8 kmpl....Read More

    Lexus LC 500h Coupe Price

    Coupe
    ₹2.40 Crore*On-Road Price
    3456 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,09,72,000
    RTO
    21,51,200
    Insurance
    8,40,184
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,39,63,884
    EMI@5,15,077/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Lexus LC 500h Coupe Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    350 Nm @ 5100 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (CVT) - 10 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    14.8
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    295 bhp @ 6600 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine Type
    3.5L 8GR-FXS V6
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Electric Motor
    2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
    Driving Range
    1214
    Battery
    44 kWh, Lithium Ion, 650 Volt,Battery Placed In Boot
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Max Engine Performance
    354 bhp @ 6600 rpm, 500 Nm @ 3000 rpm
    Fuel Type
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Max Motor Performance
    177 bhp 300 Nm
    Engine
    3456 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.3
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Four Wheel Steering
    Yes
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    245 / 40 R21
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-link type, coil springs, gas-filled shock absorbers, stabilizer bar
    Front Suspension
    Multi-link type, coil springs, gas-filled shock absorbers, stabilizer bar
    Rear Tyres
    275 / 35 R21
    Ground Clearance
    140
    Length
    4770
    Wheelbase
    2870
    Kerb Weight
    1985
    Height
    1345
    Width
    1920
    Bootspace
    132
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    4
    Doors
    2
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    82
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Front
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    One Touch - Up
    Front
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED,LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    CD Player
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    Yes
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    TFT Display
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Analogue
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    No
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Ocher, Black, Dark Rose / Black
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Lexus LC 500h Coupe EMI
    EMI4,63,570 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,15,67,495
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,15,67,495
    Interest Amount
    62,46,680
    Payable Amount
    2,78,14,175

    Lexus LC 500h other Variants

    Limited Edition
    ₹2.46 Crore*On-Road Price
    3456 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,15,60,000
    RTO
    22,10,000
    Insurance
    8,62,858
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,46,33,358
    EMI@5,29,467/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Lexus LC 500h Alternatives

    BMW M8

    BMW M8 Coupe

    2.15 - 2.18 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    LC 500h vs M8
    Porsche 911 GT3

    Porsche 911 GT3 911 Carrera S Cabriolet

    2.5 Cr Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    LC 500h vs 911 GT3
    Aston Martin Vantage

    Aston Martin Vantage Coupe

    2.95 Cr Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    LC 500h vs Vantage

    Popular Lexus Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming

    • Lexus NX

      64.9 - 71.6 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • Lexus ES

      56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • Lexus LS

      1.91 - 2.22 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • Lexus RX

      95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • Lexus LX

      2.82 Cr* Onwards

      *Ex-showroom price

    View all  Lexus Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details